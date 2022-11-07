Ceramic Foam Market Size Worth $797.6 Million by 2031 | CAGR: 6.7%: AMR

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global ceramic foam market was estimated at $419.4 million in 2021 and is expected to hit $797.6 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 6.7% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends. The market study is a helpful source of information for the frontrunners, new entrants, investors, and shareholders in crafting strategies for the future and heightening their position in the market.

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $419.4 Million Market Size in 2031 $797.6 Million CAGR 6.7% No. of Pages in Report 358 Segments Covered Type, Application, End-use, and Region. Drivers Development in the construction sector in both developed and developing economies Opportunities Increase in use of ceramic foams in diversified industries Restraints High cost of raw materials



The outbreak of the pandemic had a sheer negative impact on the global ceramic foams market, especially during the initial period.

However, its growing demand from automotive, pollution control, and chemical synthesis sectors helped the market recoup fast as soon as the global situation started getting back on track.

The global ceramic foam market is analyzed across type, application, end-use, and Region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

Based on type, the silicon carbide segment contributed to more than one-third of the global ceramic foam market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the molten metal filtration segment accounted for more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.3% throughout the forecast period.

Based on end use, the automotive segment held nearly two-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021, and is expected to dominate by 2031. The same segment would also cite the fastest CAGR of 7.1% throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, the market across Asia-Pacific generated nearly half of the total market revenue in 2021, and is anticipated to retain the lion's share by 2031. The same region would also showcase the fastest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The other regions studied in the report include North America, LAMEA, and Europe.

The key market players analyzed in the global ceramic foam market report include Advanced Ceramic Materials, Galaxy Enterprise, Altech Alloys India Pvt. Ltd., Drache Umwelttechnik GmbH, FCRI Ceramics Testing & Technology Service Co., LTD, AdTech Metallurgical Materials Co., Ltd., LANIK s.r.o., Patronage, Pyrotek, Saint Gobain, SELEE Corporation, Tec Ceramic Solutions, Ultramet, Wunder-Mold, Inc., and ERG Aerospace Corporation. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry. The report is helpful in formulating the business performance, product portfolio, operating segments, and developments by the top players.

