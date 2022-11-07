Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,243 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,635 in the last 365 days.

Industry Veteran Ravi Shankar Appointed Head of Freddie Mac's Single-Family Portfolio & Servicing Division

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mortgage and Financial services veteran Ravi Shankar has joined the company as senior vice president and head of Single-Family Portfolio and Servicing, Freddie Mac FMCC announced today. Mr. Shankar brings over three decades of experience managing multibillion-dollar finance, capital markets, portfolios, and mortgage trading operations. A former Freddie Mac executive, Mr. Shankar is a member of the company's senior operating committee, reporting to President Mike Hutchins.

"Ravi Shankar brings substantial experience to the company as a respected financial services leader, portfolio manager and Freddie Mac alum. I am pleased to welcome him back to the company," said Mike Hutchins, President of Freddie Mac. "I look forward to working with this talented executive as we continue to fulfill Freddie Mac's important mission of making home possible."

As Head of the Single-Family Portfolio & Servicing Division, Mr. Shankar will have broad responsibility over portfolio management, servicing and the operations and technology that support these activities. As a head of the division, he will play a significant role in supporting Freddie Mac's mission of providing affordable and equitable housing.

Mr. Shankar's previous tenure at Freddie Mac spanned 2013-2019. He served as senior vice president for Single-Family Portfolio Management from 2013-2016. He was deputy head of Investments and Capital Markets from 2016-2019, where he led a number of key company initiatives.

Most recently, Mr. Shankar held Senior Advisor positions at Boston Consulting Group and United Wholesale Mortgage. Prior to joining Freddie Mac in 2013, Mr. Shankar spent seven years at JP Morgan Chase in a number of key roles, including Chief Financial Officer, Head of Capital Markets, and Portfolio Manager at Chase Home Finance. Prior to that, he worked in various senior positions with Citigroup for 16 years.

Mr. Shankar holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Delhi, India.

MEDIA CONTACT: Christopher Spina
703-388-7031
Christopher_Spina@FreddieMac.com


You just read:

Industry Veteran Ravi Shankar Appointed Head of Freddie Mac's Single-Family Portfolio & Servicing Division

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.