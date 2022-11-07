Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2022 | Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2,017.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 18.53%
The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global electronic shelf label market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.
The global electronic shelf label market size reached US$ 730.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,017.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53% during 2022-2027. Electronic shelf label (ESL) systems are instruments that are utilized by retailers to display the price and specific product information. They can be categorized into various types, including full graphic e-paper, liquid crystal display (LCD), and segmented e-paper. Electronic shelf labels provide a digital linkage between the product shelves and the store checkout system to ensure accurate pricing of the commodities. They offer high durability, replaceable batteries, and prolonged shelf-life and can be updated from time to time without any hassle. As a result, electronic shelf labels find widespread applications across several retail stores, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, etc.
We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Market Trends and Drivers:
The escalating digitalization levels across the retail sector are among the primary factors driving the electronic shelf label (ESL) market. Besides this, emerging economies, such as those of India and China, are adopting substantial distribution automation solutions for automatic price updates, reduced operational and labor costs, improved consumer satisfaction, efficient store management, etc., which is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating integration of full graphic e-papers with electronic shelf labels is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the introduction of these systems based on radio frequency (RF) communication technology, are expected to bolster the electronic shelf label (ESL) market in the coming years.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Some of these key players include:
- Altierre Corporation
- Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated
- DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.
- Displaydata Limited
- LG CNS
- M2Communications D.O.O.
- Panasonic Corporation
- Pricer AB
- Samsung Group
- SES-imagotag SA
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Type:
- Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)
- Full Graphic E-Paper
- Segmented E-Paper
- Others
Breakup by Component:
Breakup by Technology:
- Radiofrequency
- Infrared
- NFC
- Others
Breakup by Application:
- Supermarkets & Hypermarkets
- Convenience Stores
- Others
Breakup by Region:
- North America (United States, Canada)
- Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
- Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
- Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
- Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the Report:
- Market Performance (2016-2021)
- Market Outlook (2022-2027)
- COVID-19 Impact on the Market
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Historical, Current and Future Market Trends
- Market Drivers and Success Factors
- SWOT Analysis
- Structure of the Market
- Value Chain Analysis
- Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
