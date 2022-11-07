Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2022 | Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2,017.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 18.53%

The global electronic shelf label market size reached US$ 730.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,017.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53% during 2022-2027.

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the global electronic shelf label market. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market.

The global electronic shelf label market size reached US$ 730.9 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 2,017.9 Million by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 18.53% during 2022-2027. Electronic shelf label (ESL) systems are instruments that are utilized by retailers to display the price and specific product information. They can be categorized into various types, including full graphic e-paper, liquid crystal display (LCD), and segmented e-paper. Electronic shelf labels provide a digital linkage between the product shelves and the store checkout system to ensure accurate pricing of the commodities. They offer high durability, replaceable batteries, and prolonged shelf-life and can be updated from time to time without any hassle. As a result, electronic shelf labels find widespread applications across several retail stores, such as supermarkets, hypermarkets, specialty stores, departmental stores, etc.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Request Free Sample Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-shelf-label-market/requestsample

Market Trends and Drivers:

The escalating digitalization levels across the retail sector are among the primary factors driving the electronic shelf label (ESL) market. Besides this, emerging economies, such as those of India and China, are adopting substantial distribution automation solutions for automatic price updates, reduced operational and labor costs, improved consumer satisfaction, efficient store management, etc., which is further augmenting the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating integration of full graphic e-papers with electronic shelf labels is also catalyzing the global market. Moreover, continuous technological advancements, including the introduction of these systems based on radio frequency (RF) communication technology, are expected to bolster the electronic shelf label (ESL) market in the coming years.

Explore the Full Report with TOC & List of Figures: https://www.imarcgroup.com/electronic-shelf-label-market

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Some of these key players include:

Altierre Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated

DIGI System Gurgaon Pvt. Ltd.

Displaydata Limited

LG CNS

M2Communications D.O.O.

Panasonic Corporation

Pricer AB

Samsung Group

SES-imagotag SA



Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type:

Liquid Crystal Display (LCD)

Full Graphic E-Paper

Segmented E-Paper

Others



Breakup by Component:



Breakup by Technology:

Radiofrequency

Infrared

NFC

Others



Breakup by Application:

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others



Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)



Key highlights of the Report:

Market Performance (2016-2021)

Market Outlook (2022-2027)

COVID-19 Impact on the Market

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Structure of the Market

Value Chain Analysis

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape



Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Explore Latest Research Reports by IMARC Group:



About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.

Media Contact

Company Name: IMARC Group

Contact Person: Elena Anderson

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1-631-791-1145

Address:30 N Gould St Ste R

City: Sheridan

State: WY

Country: United States

Website: https://www.imarcgroup.com



Press Release Distributed by ABNewswire.com

To view the original version on ABNewswire visit: Electronic Shelf Label (ESL) Market 2022 | Projected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 2,017.9 Million by 2027 | CAGR of 18.53%