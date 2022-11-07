Report On Losses - Health System

CANADA, November 7 - Released on November 7, 2022

The report on losses of public money within Saskatchewan health organizations has been tabled with the Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

One confirmed reportable loss was reported to the Ministry of Health in the second quarter of the 2022-23 fiscal year (July 1 to September 30). A former Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) employee based in Saskatoon amended time records following manager approval, which resulted in a loss of $169,968 over a five-year period.

The Ministry of Health reports losses by the Saskatchewan Health Authority, Athabasca Health Authority, and Saskatchewan Cancer Agency in keeping with similar reporting of losses within ministries and Crown agencies.

See the attached report, or visit https://www.saskatchewan.ca/government/government-structure/ministries/health/other-reports/public-losses.

