New Fiscal Year, Same Drug Trend Louisville CBP Intercepted Over 2,000 Pounds of Narcotics in October

LOUISVILLE, Ky— U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers are working 24 hours a day, seven days a week to keep Americans safe from dangerous drugs that threaten communities around the U.S. CBP officers in Louisville seized a total of 2,205 pounds of illicit drugs during the month of October.

Drugs hidden in the soles of shoes is just one of the many ways criminals try to conceal their drugs. CBP officers in Louisville found over 2,200 pounds of narcotics during the month of October.

CBP officers seized 295 shipments in October that contained various drugs. The narcotics arrived from the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Mexico, and Canada. CBP seized:

1,406 pounds of Marijuana

271 pounds of Methamphetamine

135 pounds of Khat

126 pounds of N-Dimethyltryptamine (DMT)

75 pounds of cocaine

71 pounds of Ketamine

43 pounds of scheduled narcotics and pre-cursors

29 pounds of Magic Mushrooms

29 pounds of Liquid Methamphetamine

20 pounds of steroids

“The seizure of these shipments is a testament to the outstanding job our CBP officers do every day,” said LaFonda D. Sutton-Burke, Director, Field Operations-Chicago Field Office. “Our officers are out there stopping these illegal substances from reaching the public and endangering lives.”

Drug smugglers are also trying to find interesting ways to hide their narcotics when they ship them. Officers have found drugs in toys, soles of shoes, clothing, caulk tubes, metal cylinders and paint products. “These seizures are the dangers our officers face every night, and it doesn’t stop,” said Thomas Mahn, Port Director-Louisville. “Our officers do an outstanding job stopping these shipments. These criminals keep trying different ways to sneak their contraband in and our officers do a better job of finding it and stopping it in its tracks.”

