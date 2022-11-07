Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,248 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,639 in the last 365 days.

MDC encourages waterfowl hunters to use caution amidst avian influenza outbreak

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) confirms additional cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) have been detected this fall in Missouri. Outbreaks affecting waterfowl species have been reported in Chariton, Jackson, St. Charles, and St. Louis counties.

“In September, HPAI was detected in waterfowl returning from arctic nesting grounds in northern states,” said MDC State Wildlife Veterinarian Sherri Russell. “We expected a return of the virus and have seen diseased birds beginning this October.”

Due to ongoing waterfowl hunting seasons this fall, waterfowl hunters should properly dispose of harvest waste. After cleaning waterfowl, hunters are encouraged to place the remains in trash bags and dispose of them through trash collection or a permitted landfill. Bald eagles and other raptors are particularly susceptible to avian influenza. This simple action could help prevent bald eagle and other raptor mortalities.

Hunters should also be aware that it is possible to transport avian influenza viruses on boats, waders, or other equipment, especially if it isn’t dry before moving it from one site to another. Allowing hunting equipment to dry between outings will reduce this chance.

Avian influenza, commonly referred to as bird flu, spreads as birds along the North American flyways intermingle with infected birds from Europe and Asia. The viruses are transmitted from bird to bird through fecal droppings, saliva, and nasal discharges. There is a risk for spillover from wild birds into domestic poultry and then back again from poultry to wild birds, resulting in further spread.

“Avian influenza does not present an immediate public health concern, though on rare occasions it has infected humans and other animals,” said Dr. Russell. “It is safe to eat poultry and wild game birds because normal cooking temperatures are hot enough to kill the virus if present. Make sure to cook meat to an internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.”

Situation updates of ongoing avian influenza in wild birds are available online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GX. For domestic poultry situational updates and biosecurity information, visit the Missouri Department of Agriculture website at

https://agriculture.mo.gov/avian-influenza.php.

You just read:

MDC encourages waterfowl hunters to use caution amidst avian influenza outbreak

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.