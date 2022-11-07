Media Advisory: Join ICE District for Loblaws City Market’s Grand Opening Celebration
|WHAT:
|You are invited to the official ribbon-cutting of ICE District Loblaws City Market.
|The highly anticipated Loblaws City Market will bring fresh goods and local employment opportunities to ICE District community. ICE District Loblaws City Market will also be making a $20,000 donation to Food Banks Alberta and a $2,000 donation to the Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton, in celebration of its new location. Kicking off the grand opening festivities with remarks, which includes a cheque presentation to the Edmonton Food Bank, will be a line-up of local dignitaries, as well as ICE District and Loblaws leadership. Oilers alumnus Jason Chimera will also be in attendance to sign autographs and engage with the public at the event.
|WHO:
|Speakers will include:
|WHEN:
|Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022 (MT)
|WHERE:
|Loblaws City Market ICE District
|10324 103 AVE NW, Edmonton
|PARKING:
|Please visit http://icedistrict.com/visiting/parking/ for a full list of ICE District parking options.
|RSVP:
|Media are asked to RSVP no later than 11:00 a.m. (MT) on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022.
