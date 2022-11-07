Media Advisory: Join ICE District for Loblaws City Market’s Grand Opening Celebration

The highly anticipated Loblaws City Market will bring fresh goods and local employment opportunities to ICE District community. ICE District Loblaws City Market will also be making a $20,000 donation to Food Banks Alberta and a $2,000 donation to the Children’s Autism Services of Edmonton, in celebration of its new location. Kicking off the grand opening festivities with remarks, which includes a cheque presentation to the Edmonton Food Bank, will be a line-up of local dignitaries, as well as ICE District and Loblaws leadership. Oilers alumnus Jason Chimera will also be in attendance to sign autographs and engage with the public at the event.