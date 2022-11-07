HVAC Filters Market Size is projected to reach USD 5.13 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%: Straits Research

The global hvac filters market size was valued at USD 3.45 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030). Rising FDI inflow to the Asia-Pacific region. China and India are the two countries driving the regional market's expansion.

/EIN News/ -- New York, United States, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Electrostatic air filters use an electrostatic charge to attract dust and airborne particles with the help of a magnet. It further helps in preventing it from being diffused or spreading in households. Some of these filters are washable and, therefore, can be reused again and again while some are not washable.

Electrostatic filters are way better at filtering allergens as compared to the pleated filters. While operational or in use, the electrostatic filter uses small cotton and paper fibers to generate a static charge. This charge attracts the smallest airborne particles, such as a magnet, obstructing them from circulating throughout the house. As mentioned earlier, these electrostatic HVAC filters come in disposable or washable types and are more expensive than fiberglass or a pleated filter.





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hvac-filters-market/request-sample





The ever growing travel and tourist industry in the UAE is offering alluring opportunities for HVAC electronics thereby boosting the demand for HVAC filters

The middle east region is home to one of the biggest tourism sectors. In the past decade, middle east has witnessed massive increase in the tourism industry. According to the UNWTO World Tourism Barometer, the international tourist arrivals grew six percent in the year 2018 that is almost as many tourists as 1.4 billion. The middle east accounted for the highest tourist’s arrival with 64 million. The growth of tourism in recent years confirms that the sector is today one of the most powerful drivers of economic growth and development.

The direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the UAE’s GDP in 2016 was USD 18.7 billion which is equal to 5.2 percent of the total GDP. In 2016, the direct contribution of the travel and tourism sector to the UAE’s GDP was AED 68.5 billion (USD 18.7 billion) which is equivalent to 5.2 per cent of the total GDP. According to the United Arab Emirates Government Portal stated that It is anticipated to rise by 5.1 per cent per annum from 2017 to 2027 to USD 31.6 billion. The total investment made in the travel and tourism sector in 2017 was USD 7.1 billion.

The rise in tourism sector has opened up opportunities for more hotels and restaurants. As a result, there is an escalating demand for HVAC electronics in the industry and consequently it is bolstering the HVAC fileters market.





Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size USD 5.13 Billion by 2030 CAGR 4.5% (2022-2030) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Material, Technology, End-User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Camfil AB, MANN+HUMMEL GmbH, Donaldson Company, Inc., Filtration Group Corporation, Koch Filter, 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Ahlstrom-Munksjo, American Air Filter Company, Inc., Freudenberg Group, Emirates Industrial Filters Key Market Opportunities Growing Prevalence of Mining Minerals & Metals Industry Helps To Grow Hvac Filters Market Share Key Market Drivers Rapidly Expanding Pharmaceutical Industry and Rising R&D Activities

Stringent regulations controlling the air quality is likely to move the HVAC filters market in a positive direction

Buy Now Full Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/buy-now/hvac-filters-market





Regional Analysis

The construction sector in the U.S. has been witnessing tremendous growth. Mergers, acquisitions, and new large-scale projects are likely to position this sector on a high growth trajectory in the coming years. As per data by the Associated General Contractors of America (AGC), the U.S. construction industry employs around 7 million people and creates nearly USD 1.35 trillion worth of projects every year. For instance, the LaGuardia airport construction, an ongoing project in Queens, New York, is estimated to cost USD 8 Billion and be completed in 2022. Such developments create growth avenues for HVAC systems, thereby creating opportunities for HVAC filters market due to their widespread use in the building and construction sector.

Market Highlights

The global hvac filters market size is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is projected to reach USD 5.13 billion by 2030, growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). The expansion of HVAC filters is significantly influenced by the food and beverage industry.

Rising FDI inflow to the Asia-Pacific region. China and India are the two countries driving the regional market's expansion.

In Latin America, demand for HVAC and refrigeration systems has increased as a result of recent technological breakthroughs.

There are several significant players of HVAC filters in the industry. Some of the prominent ones are

Camfil AB

MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

Donaldson Company, Inc.

Filtration Group Corporation

Koch Filter

3M Company

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Ahlstrom-Munksjo

American Air Filter Company, Inc.

Freudenberg Group

Emirates Industrial Filters





Get a Free Sample Copy of This Report @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hvac-filters-market/request-sample





HVAC Filters Market Segmentation

By Material

Fiberglass

Synthetic Polymer

Carbon

By Technology

Electrostatic Precipitator

HEPA

Activated Carbon

By End-User

Building and Construction

Pharmaceutical

Food & Beverage

Livestock

Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Central and South America and the Caribbean

The Middle East and Africa





TABLE OF CONTENT

1 Introduction

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Market Scope

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Primary Research

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Assumptions & Exclusions

2.4 Secondary Data Sources

3 Executive Summary

4 Market Overview

4.1 Report Segmentation & Scope

4.2 Value Chain Analysis: HVAC Filters Market

4.2.1 Vendor Matrix

4.3 Key Market Trends

4.3.1 Drivers

4.3.2 Restraints

4.3.3 Opportunities

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.4.3 Threat of Substitution

4.4.4 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.5 Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Environment & Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Forecast Factors & Relevance of Impact

4.7 Macro-Economic & Geopolitical Scenario

4.8 Parent Market Overview

4.9 Technology Landscape

4.10 Market Share Analysis

4.11 Potential Venture Analysis

4.12 Regional Price Trends

4.13 Raw Material Trends

4.14 Cost Structure Analysis

4.14.1 Labor Cost

4.14.2 Consumables

4.14.3 Maintenance Cost

5 Material Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.2 Fiberglass

5.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.3 Synthetic Precipitator

5.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

5.4 Carbon

5.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6 Technology Overview

6.1 Introduction

6.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.2 Electrostatic Precipitator

6.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.3 HEPA

6.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

6.4 Activated Carbon

6.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7 Application Overview

7.1 Introduction

7.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.2 Building & Construction

7.2.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.3 Pharmaceutical

7.3.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.4 Food & Beverage

7.4.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

7.5 Livestock

7.5.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8 Regional Overview

8.1 Introduction

8.1.1 Market Size & Forecast (Value & Volume)

8.2 North America

8.2.1 Economic Overview

8.2.2 Market Scenario

8.2.3 The U.S.

8.2.3.1 By Material

8.2.3.2 By Technology

8.2.3.3 By Application

8.2.4 Canada

8.2.4.1 By Material

8.2.4.2 By Technology

8.2.4.3 By Application

8.2.5 Mexico

8.2.5.1 By Material

8.2.5.2 By Technology

8.2.5.3 By Application

8.3 Central, South America and Caribbean

8.3.1 Economic Overview

8.3.2 Market Scenario

8.3.3 Brazil

8.3.3.1 By Material

8.3.3.2 By Technology

8.3.3.3 By Application

8.3.4 Argentina

8.3.4.1 By Material

8.3.4.2 By Technology

8.3.4.3 By Application

8.3.5 Columbia

8.3.5.1 By Material

8.3.5.2 By Technology

8.3.5.3 By Application

8.3.6 Rest of Central, South America and Caribbean

8.3.6.1 By Material

8.3.6.2 By Technology

8.3.6.3 By Application

8.4 Europe

8.4.1 Economic Overview

8.4.2 Market Scenario

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.3.1 By Material

8.4.3.2 By Technology

8.4.3.3 By Application

8.4.4 France

8.4.4.1 By Material

8.4.4.2 By Technology

8.4.4.3 By Application

8.4.5 The U.K.

8.4.5.1 By Material

8.4.5.2 By Technology

8.4.5.3 By Application

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.6.1 By Material

8.4.6.2 By Technology

8.4.6.3 By Application

8.4.7 The Rest of Europe

8.4.7.1 By Material

8.4.7.2 By Technology

8.4.7.3 By Application

8.5 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

8.5.1 Economic Overview

8.5.2 Market Scenario

8.5.3 China

8.5.3.1 By Material

8.5.3.2 By Technology

8.5.3.3 By Application

8.5.4 Japan

8.5.4.1 By Material

8.5.4.2 By Technology

8.5.4.3 By Application

8.5.5 India

8.5.5.1 By Material

8.5.5.2 By Technology

8.5.5.3 By Application

8.5.6 Australia

8.5.6.1 By Material

8.5.6.2 By Technology

8.5.6.3 By Application

8.5.7 South Korea

8.5.7.1 By Material

8.5.7.2 By Technology

8.5.7.3 By Application

8.5.8 Rest of APAC

8.5.8.1 By Material

8.5.8.2 By Technology

8.5.8.3 By Application

8.6 The Middle East

8.6.1 Economic Overview

8.6.2 Market Scenario

8.6.3 Saudi Arabia

8.6.3.1 By Material

8.6.3.2 By Technology

8.6.3.3 By Application

8.6.4 The UAE

8.6.4.1 By Material

8.6.4.2 By Technology

8.6.4.3 By Application

8.6.5 Qatar

8.6.5.1 By Material

8.6.5.2 By Technology

8.6.5.3 By Application

8.6.6 Oman

8.6.6.1 By Material

8.6.6.2 By Technology

8.6.6.3 By Application

8.6.7 Turkey

8.6.7.1 By Material

8.6.7.2 By Technology

8.6.7.3 By Application

8.6.8 The Rest of the Middle East

8.6.8.1 By Material

8.6.8.2 By Technology

8.6.8.3 By Application

8.7 Africa

8.7.1 Economic Overview

8.7.2 Market Scenario

8.7.3 Nigeria

8.7.3.1 By Material

8.7.3.2 By Technology

8.7.3.3 By Application

8.7.4 South Africa

8.7.4.1 By Material

8.7.4.2 By Technology

8.7.4.3 By Application

8.7.5 The Rest of Africa

8.7.5.1 By Material

8.7.5.2 By Technology

8.7.5.3 By Application

9 Competitive Landscape — Manufacturers & Suppliers

9.1 Competition Dashboard

9.2 Industry Structure

9.3 Camfil AB

9.3.1 Business Overview

9.3.2 Financial Performance

9.3.3 Recent Developments

9.3.4 Product Portfolio

9.4 MANN+HUMMEL GmbH

9.4.1 Business Overview

9.4.2 Financial Performance

9.4.3 Recent Developments

9.4.4 Product Portfolio

9.5 Donaldson Company, Inc.

9.5.1 Business Overview

9.5.2 Financial Performance

9.5.3 Recent Developments

9.5.4 Product Portfolio

9.6 Filtration Group Corporation

9.6.1 Business Overview

9.6.2 Financial Performance

9.6.3 Recent Developments

9.6.4 Product Portfolio

9.7 Koch Filter

9.7.1 Business Overview

9.7.2 Financial Performance

9.7.3 Recent Developments

9.7.4 Product Portfolio

9.8 3M Company

9.8.1 Business Overview

9.8.2 Financial Performance

9.8.3 Recent Developments

9.8.4 Product Portfolio

9.9 Parker Hannifin Corporation

9.9.1 Business Overview

9.9.2 Financial Performance

9.9.3 Recent Developments

9.9.4 Product Portfolio

9.10 Ahlstrom-Munksjo

9.10.1 Business Overview

9.10.2 Financial Performance

9.10.3 Recent Developments

9.10.4 Product Portfolio

9.11 American Air Filter Company Inc.

9.11.1 Business Overview

9.11.2 Financial Performance

9.11.3 Recent Developments

9.11.4 Product Portfolio

9.12 Freudenberg Group

9.12.1 Business Overview

9.12.2 Financial Performance

9.12.3 Recent Developments

9.12.4 Product Portfolio

9.13 Emirates Industrial Filters

9.13.1 Business Overview

9.13.2 Financial Performance

9.13.3 Recent Developments

9.13.4 Product Portfolio

10 Conclusion & Recommendation

11 Acronyms & Abbreviations





Table of Content and Figure @ https://straitsresearch.com/report/hvac-filters-market/toc





News Media

North America will Continue as Key Region for HVAC Filters Market





Have a Look at the Related Research Report?

Power Quality Equipment Market : Information by Equipment (UPS, Harmonic Filters), Phase (Single Phase, Three Phase), End-Users (Industrial & Manufacturing), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Downstream Processing Market : Information by Product (Chromatography Systems, Filters), Technique (Cell Disruption, Solid-liquid separation), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Smoke Evacuation Systems Market : Information by Product (Smoke Evacuation Filters, Pencils), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers), and Region — Forecast till 2030

Liquid Filters Market : Information by Fabric Material (Polymer), Filter Media (Woven, Non-woven), End-User (Water Treatment, Pharmaceutical, Mining), and Region — Forecast till 2029

HEPA Filters Market : Information by Type (HVAC Systems, Air Purifiers), End-User (Commercial, Industrial, Household), and Region —Forecast till 2029





About Straits Research Pvt. Ltd.



Straits Research is a market intelligence company providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision-makers. Straits Research Pvt. Ltd. provides actionable market research data, especially designed and presented for decision making and ROI.



Whether you are looking at business sectors in the next town or crosswise over continents, we understand the significance of being acquainted with the client’s purchase. We overcome our clients’ issues by recognizing and deciphering the target group and generating leads with utmost precision. We seek to collaborate with our clients to deliver a broad spectrum of results through a blend of market and business research approaches.





For more information on your target market, please contact us below:



Phone: +1 646 480 7505 (the U.S.)

+91 8087085354 (APAC)

+44 208 068 9665 (the U.K.)



Email: sales@straitsresearch.com