Global Waste-to-Energy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% by 2032: Visiongain Reports Ltd

/EIN News/ -- Visiongain has published a new report entitled Waste-to-Energy 2022-2032. It includes profiles of Market Size estimation by Energy Generation, CAPEX ($Mn), Capacity (MTPA), Total WtE Plants, Market Segmentation by Plant Status (Operational WtE Plants, Under Construction WtE Plants) Market Segmentation by Technology (Direct Combustion (Mass Burn and RDF), Plasma Arc Gasification, Conventional Gasification, Pyrolysis WtE, Chemical Treatment, Biological Treatment) Market Segmentation by End-Use (Electricity Generation, Steam Exports, Combined Heat and Power (CHP), Syngas, Refuse-Derived fuel (RDF)) plus COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Recovery Pattern Analysis (“V”-shaped, “W”-shaped, “U”-shaped, “L”-shaped), Profiles of Leading Companies, and Country.

The global waste-to-energy market was valued at US$18,087 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period 2022-2032.

Developing Countries Giving Attention Towards WtE

WTE-T (waste-to-energy technologies) are promising alternatives for converting garbage into useable energy, particularly in underdeveloped nations. Using Gas Chromatography-Mass Spectrometry, characterise and determine bio-oils functional groups produced by pyrolysis of Africana birch (Al) and West African Cordia (Cm) sawdust, and assess WTE technology advancement in poor nations (GC-MS). One of the most promising prospects for modern MSW management and sustainable energy development is the use of municipal solid waste (MSW) for WTE. Plant biomass waste conversion has gotten a lot of attention in recent years because, unlike fossil fuels, it is constantly renewed in nature.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Waste-to-Energy Market?

Waste management has been greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic containment effort as well as restrictions on business operations, travel, and the manufacturing sector. In particular during the COVID-19 pandemic, waste management is essential for human growth and health consequences. The essential service offered by the waste management industry makes sure that strange piles of rubbish that are hazardous to health and accelerate the development of COVID-19 are prevented. The lockdown and social separation measures to evaluate the influence of COVID-19 pandemic on trash management. The waste production increased in all nations that used staying at home as a social isolation strategy. Efforts to reduce plastic pollution have been thwarted by the proliferation of single-use products and panic buying, which has increased manufacturing and consumption. However, a number of nations have so far put rules in place to guarantee sustainable waste management while preserving the security of trash handlers.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

Increased Funding from Government Leads to Tackle the Waste Generation

Rising living standards, as well as rising per capita energy consumption and worldwide reliance on fossil fuels, have contributed to two of the world's most serious challenges: a) rising per capita energy consumption and global reliance on fossil fuels, and b) rising per capita waste generation. According to the UN, these two issues were significantly addressed in SDGs seven and eleven, respectively. Waste-to-Energy (WTE) technologies have the ability to help attain these two goals by acting as a connecting link. They might be able to control waste in cities and promote waste as a valuable source of energy. The allure of WTE technology has enticed many countries and communities all over the world. In the United States and other developing countries, MSW is currently treated according to a hierarchy of approved approaches, with WTE considerably outranking landfilling.

Urbanization Increasing Leading Ever-Increasing Waste Generation

Global annual waste production will rise from 2.01 billion tonnes in 2020 to 3.5 billion tonnes in 2050 as countries and cities expand economically, urbanise, and increase their populations. According to the paper, plastics are "especially problematic." In 2020, plastics accounted for 12% of total solid waste, or 242 million tonnes of plastic waste. If waste isn't collected and managed properly, it has the potential to contaminate and destroy ecosystems and streams for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Approximately 90% of marine trash is made up of plastic. As a result of current economic development and significant urban population increase, the amount of solid waste, wastewater production, and per capita energy consumption is increasing globally. The concept of converting waste into electricity has proven to be advantageous in fast-growing communities.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Requiring for Increased Number of WtE Plants

Annually, around 487 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) were combusted at approximately 2498 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants around the world, producing electricity and steam for district heating, as well as reclaimed metals for recycling. The global WTE business has grown by more than 16 million tonnes of MSW since 1995. WTE facilities are presently located in 35 countries, including both large and small countries such as China and Bermuda. Asia is home to some of the most recent species. Over 130 million tonnes of municipal solid waste (MSW) are burned annually in approximately 600 waste-to-energy (WTE) plants across the world to produce fuel, steam for district heating, and reclaimed metals for recycling.

WtE Gaining Traction in the Worldwide Energy Industry

The majority of electricity is currently generated by liquid hydrocarbons, with coal a distant second. The most popular transportation fuel is liquid hydrocarbons, followed by industrial engines. Coal is the most frequent fuel source for coal-fired power plants. Both of these fossil fuels contain greenhouse gases (GHGs) and hazardous compounds, putting human health and welfare in jeopardy while also degrading and polluting the environment. To restrict the use of these fuels, numerous regulatory and environmental rules have been enacted. Rising energy consumption and the growing need for energy security are estimated to boost the global WTE market over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the waste-to-energy market are ATCO Power, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Biffa plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd,, Covanta Holding Corporation, EBARA Corporation, Fomento de Construcciones y Contratas SA (FCC), Hera SpA, Hitachi Zosen Corp, Mostostal Warszawa SA, Origin Energy Limited, Renova Energia SA, Suez SA, Veolia Environnement SA, . These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

On February 15th 2022, to help a power producer in Asia reduce its dependency on coal and the quantity of garbage transported to landfills, Babcock & Wilcox (B&W) has announced that its B&W Renewable business unit has been granted a contract for roughly $22 million to design and provide cutting-edge waste-to-energy equipment. A 440-ton per day waste-to-energy boiler, a DynaGrate® combustion grate, and other combustion equipment, such as burners and sootblowers, will all be designed and provided by B&W Renewable. While handling roughly 160,000 tonnes of industrial garbage each year, the plant will produce greener electricity for the neighbourhood.

On June 30th 2022, Long Beach enters into a contract with a private operator to run the plant, and pays for it through dumping fees from neighbouring communities and state credits for diverting trash from landfills. The future of Long Beach's trash-burning facility is questionable because of concerns about its age and financial stability as well as criticism from a local assemblywoman and environmentalists who claim the plant is a significant polluter, though city officials dispute this. Last month, state assemblywoman Cristina Garcia, a Democrat from Bell Gardens, filed legislation that, if passed, would allow for the closure of the Southeast Resource Recovery Facility in Long Beach as well as another garbage-burning facility in Stanislaus County.

