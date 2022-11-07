Nov. 8 – Nov. 11, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Schedule
Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.
Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.
Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
_________________________________________________________________________________________
GOV. SPENCER J. COX’S SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 – Nov. 11, 2022
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Nov. 7
10 a.m. Speak at Utah Week of STEM event
Location: Utah STEM Action Center, 3848 S West Temple, Suite 105, South Salt Lake
MEDIA ACCESS
11:15 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Governor’s Office
1:30 p.m. Meet with board of trustees chairs
Location: Virtual meeting
2:10 p.m. Meet with Hope Eccles
Location: Governor’s Office
2:45 p.m. Meet with Go Utah executive director
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Utah 360 Tour, Salt Lake County
9 a.m. Visit Skyline High School
Location: Skyline High School, Salt Lake City
10:30 a.m. Visit Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office
Location: 2001 State St., South Building, First Floor S2-200
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
1:30 p.m. Visit Cyprus High School
Location: Cyprus High School, Magna
3 p.m. Visit DCFS and hold foster care roundtable
Location: DHHS Oquirrh Office, 2655 S. Lake Erie Dr. (3800 W), WVC
Wednesday, Nov. 9
9 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Lake Authority
Location: Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner
Location: Governor’s Office
3:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, Nov. 10
8:30 a.m. Speak at BioHive Summit
Location: Salt Palace, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City
9:10 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Speak at Cybersecurity Commission meeting
Location: Capitol Boardroom
12 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Utah Department of Corrections
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah State Flag Task Force meeting
Location: State Capitol Room 445
MEDIA ACCESS
6 p.m. Speak at Valter Nassi Celebration of Life
Location: Cathedral of the Madeleine
MEDIA ACCESS
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day (Office closed)
11 a.m. Speak at Veterans Day ceremony
Location: Union Building, 22 S. Central Campus Drive, University of Utah
MEDIA ACCESS
LT. GOV. DEIDRE M. HENDERSON’S SCHEDULE
Nov. 7 – Nov. 11, 2022
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Nov. 7
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Meet with senior advisor on families
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio
Location: Virtual
2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
3 p.m. Meet with senior staff
Location: Rampton Room
Tuesday, Nov. 8
7:30 a.m. Visit polling location
Location: 17 W Center St, Spanish Fork
8:15 a.m. Visit Utah County Elections Office
Location: 100 East Center Street Suite 3100, Provo
MEDIA ACCESS
9:45 a.m. Visit polling location
Location: 415 S Fld Rd, Heber City
10:15 a.m. Visit Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor’s Office
Location: 25 N Main St. Heber City
11:15 a.m. Visit polling location
Location: 110 N Main St 110 N Main St, Kamas
1:15 p.m. Visit vote counting center
Location: 1885 W Ute Blvd, Park City
4 p.m. Interview with ABC4
Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City
4:45 p.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations executive director
Location: 4315 S 2700 W, Taylorsville
7:30 p.m. KSL at Night interview
Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City
Wednesday, Nov. 9
9 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement executive director
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12:30 p.m. Judicial roundtable
Location: 450 S State St, Salt Lake City
2:30 p.m. Meet with Republic of Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs
Location: Gold Room
3:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
Thursday, Nov. 10
8 a.m. Meet with Emergency Management Administration Council
Location: Capitol Boardroom
9:10 a.m. Hold budget discussion
Location: Rampton Room
11:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Location: Gold Room
12:30 p.m. Meet with Ivory Experiences students
Location: Capitol Rotunda
1:30 p.m. Attend Utah State Flag Task Force meeting
Location: State Capitol Room 445
MEDIA ACCESS
2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day (Office closed)
5:30 p.m. Attend Veterans Day Concert
Location: 50 N W Temple St, Salt Lake City