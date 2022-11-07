Submit Release
Nov. 8 – Nov. 11, 2022: Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson Schedule

Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media.

Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.

Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

_________________________________________________________________________________________

GOV. SPENCER J. COX’S SCHEDULE

Nov. 7 – Nov. 11, 2022 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Nov. 7

10 a.m. Speak at Utah Week of STEM event 

Location: Utah STEM Action Center, 3848 S West Temple, Suite 105, South Salt Lake

MEDIA ACCESS

11:15 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Governor’s Office

1:30 p.m. Meet with board of trustees chairs 

Location: Virtual meeting 

2:10 p.m. Meet with Hope Eccles 

Location: Governor’s Office 

2:45 p.m. Meet with Go Utah executive director

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Nov. 8 – Utah 360 Tour, Salt Lake County 

9 a.m. Visit Skyline High School 

Location: Skyline High School, Salt Lake City 

10:30 a.m. Visit Salt Lake County Clerk’s Office   

Location: 2001 State St., South Building, First Floor S2-200 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

1:30 p.m. Visit Cyprus High School 

Location: Cyprus High School, Magna  

3 p.m. Visit DCFS and hold foster care roundtable 

Location: DHHS Oquirrh Office, 2655 S. Lake Erie Dr. (3800 W), WVC 

Wednesday, Nov. 9 

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Meet with Utah Lake Authority

Location: Governor’s Office  

2:30 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Public Safety commissioner 

Location: Governor’s Office

3:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, Nov. 10 

8:30 a.m. Speak at BioHive Summit 

Location: Salt Palace, 100 S. West Temple, Salt Lake City

9:10 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Speak at Cybersecurity Commission meeting 

Location: Capitol Boardroom 

12 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Health and Human Services, Utah Department of Corrections

Location: Kearns Mansion 

1:30 p.m. Speak at Utah State Flag Task Force meeting 

Location: State Capitol Room 445

MEDIA ACCESS

6 p.m. Speak at Valter Nassi Celebration of Life 

Location: Cathedral of the Madeleine 

MEDIA ACCESS

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day (Office closed)

11 a.m. Speak at Veterans Day ceremony 

Location: Union Building, 22 S. Central Campus Drive, University of Utah

MEDIA ACCESS 

LT. GOV. DEIDRE M. HENDERSON’S SCHEDULE

Nov. 7 – Nov. 11, 2022 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Nov. 7

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Meet with senior advisor on families

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Interview with KSL NewsRadio

Location: Virtual

2 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

3 p.m. Meet with senior staff

Location: Rampton Room

Tuesday, Nov. 8

7:30 a.m. Visit polling location

Location: 17 W Center St, Spanish Fork

8:15 a.m. Visit Utah County Elections Office

Location: 100 East Center Street Suite 3100, Provo

MEDIA ACCESS

9:45 a.m. Visit polling location

Location: 415 S Fld Rd, Heber City

10:15 a.m. Visit Wasatch County Clerk-Auditor’s Office

Location: 25 N Main St. Heber City

11:15 a.m. Visit polling location

Location: 110 N Main St 110 N Main St, Kamas

1:15 p.m. Visit vote counting center

Location: 1885 W Ute Blvd, Park City

4 p.m. Interview with ABC4

Location: 2175 W. 1700 South, Salt Lake City

4:45 p.m. Meet with Department of Government Operations executive director

Location: 4315 S 2700 W, Taylorsville

7:30 p.m. KSL at Night interview

Location: 55 N 300 W, Salt Lake City

Wednesday, Nov. 9

9 a.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room 

11 a.m. Meet with Department of Cultural & Community Engagement executive director

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12:30 p.m. Judicial roundtable

Location: 450 S State St, Salt Lake City

2:30 p.m. Meet with Republic of Somaliland Minister of Foreign Affairs

Location: Gold Room

3:15 p.m. Hold budget discussion

Location: Rampton Room 

Thursday, Nov. 10

8 a.m. Meet with Emergency Management Administration Council 

Location: Capitol Boardroom

9:10 a.m. Hold budget discussion 

Location: Rampton Room

11:30 a.m. Meet with Ambassador of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Location: Gold Room

12:30 p.m. Meet with Ivory Experiences students

Location: Capitol Rotunda

1:30 p.m. Attend Utah State Flag Task Force meeting

Location: State Capitol Room 445

MEDIA ACCESS

2:30 p.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day (Office closed)

5:30 p.m. Attend Veterans Day Concert

Location: 50 N W Temple St, Salt Lake City

