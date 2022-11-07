State coastal commission to meet in Beaufort Nov. 17; Advisory Council to meet Nov. 16

Morehead City, NC

Nov 7, 2022

The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov. 17 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and a public input and comment period is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person.

Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at the same location. Both meetings are open to the public.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission

WHAT: Regular Business Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort

*Public input and comment period – 1:30 p.m.

WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council

WHAT: Meeting

WHEN: Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort

Agenda items for the commission meeting include:

Consideration of a variance request regarding a proposed pier

Discussion of Rules Review Commission Objections to Re-adopted Rules

Closed session, as permissible under GS 143-318.11 (a), to discuss Rules Review Commission Objections to Re-adopted Rules

Consideration of Additional Amendments & Fiscal Analysis for 15A NCAC 07H .0309 and .0310 - Inlet Hazard Areas

Discussion of Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0306; .0309, 7J .0210 – Septic Tanks Seaward of the Vegetation Line

Consideration of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0600 & 7H .0208 and Fiscal Analysis Floating Structure Policies/Floating Upweller Systems

Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – 15A NCAC 7K .0207 & 7H .0308 Expanded Exemption for Beach Mats

Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – 15A NCAC 7B Land Use Plan Enforceable Policies

MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:

A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.

