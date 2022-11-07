SDDOT Seeks Public Input into Northern Lincoln County Corridors Study for S.D. Highway 11 and S.D. Highway 115

For Immediate Release: Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

Contact: Steve Gramm, SDDOT Planning Squad Leader, 605-773-3281

HARRISBURG, SD – The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will hold an open house public meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. This meeting will inform area residents of recommendations for improvement of S.D. Highway 11 and S.D. Highway 115 in Lincoln County. The corridors studied include:

S.D. Highway 11 – U.S. Highway 18 to 69 th Street

S.D. Highway 115 – U.S. Highway 18 to Willow Street/Lincoln County 110/273rd Street

The public meeting open house will be held at the Commons East area of Harrisburg High School (1300 W. Willow St.) in Harrisburg. Representatives from SDDOT will be available to answer questions, discuss the project, and receive community input. Information will be available on the project schedule and process. A looping presentation will repeat throughout the meeting. The purpose of the meeting is to gather public feedback regarding the recommendations for improvement.

Area residents, business owners, and daily commuters are encouraged to participate in this public open house. The opportunity to present written comments will be provided. Written comments on the public meeting will be accepted until Friday, Dec. 9, 2022.

Public meeting and additional information will also be posted on the study website: www.SD11-SD115.com. The website also allows for online written comments to be submitted.

Notice is further given to individuals with disabilities that this open house is being held in a physically accessible place. Any individuals with disabilities who will require a reasonable accommodation to participate in the open house should submit a request to the department’s ADA Coordinator at 605-773-3540 or 1-800-877-1113 (Telecommunication Relay Services for the Deaf). Please request the accommodations no later than two business days prior to the meeting to ensure accommodations are available.

For more information, contact Steve Gramm at (605)773-3281 or by email at Steve.Gramm@state.sd.us.

About SDDOT:

The mission of the South Dakota Department of Transportation is to efficiently provide a safe and effective public transportation system.

Read more about the innovative work of the SDDOT at https://dot.sd.gov.

-30-