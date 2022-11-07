Submit Release
Snohomish County chiropractor suspended on allegations of practicing chiropractic medicine while license was suspended

For immediate release: November 7, 2022   (22-165)

Contact: Sharon Moysiuk, Communications   360-549-6471

OLYMPIA – The Washington State Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission suspended the license of Snohomish County chiropractor Kenneth E. Parker (CH.00034069) pending further legal action.

Parker’s license has been suspended since February 23, 2021, under an earlier agreed order based on allegations of sexual misconduct. The current charges allege that Parker continued to practice while suspended, and inappropriately touched a patient while providing chiropractic treatment. On April 1, 2022, Parker was convicted of four counts of indecent liberties, a felony, in Snohomish County Superior Court.

The current charges and suspension ensure that Parker cannot return to practice by completing the requirements of the earlier agreed order.

Parker has 20 days to request a hearing to contest the charges and the suspension.

The legal documents on this case can be seen online by clicking the link on Provider Credential Search on the Department of Health website; copies can be requested by calling 360-236-4700. Anyone who believes a health care provider acted unprofessionally is encouraged to call this number and report their complaint.

The Chiropractic Quality Assurance Commission protects and promotes public health, safety, and welfare in Washington by regulating the competency and quality of health care providers. The agency establishes, monitors, and enforces qualifications for licensing, consistent standards of practice, continuing competency mechanisms, and discipline. Rules, policies, and procedures promote the delivery of quality health care to people in Washington.

Snohomish County chiropractor suspended on allegations of practicing chiropractic medicine while license was suspended

