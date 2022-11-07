The Nebraska Department of Economic Development Chief Standing Bear Film Program Application Re-Opens Monday, November 7, 2022, at 9:00 a.m.

Starting November 7, the Nebraska Department of Economic Development (DED) will re-open applications for the 2022 cycle of the Chief Standing Bear Film Program due to no applicant meeting the eligibility requirements for a grant award during the first application cycle. The last day to submit applications is Monday, November 14, 2022, at 5:00 p.m.

The Chief Standing Bear Film Program grant application will be open to entities producing a film on Chief Standing Bear. At least 51 percent of total principal photography dates must be filmed in one or more qualified census tracts, which are located within the boundaries of a city of the metropolitan class within the State of Nebraska.

Through this grant, DED will reimburse costs that are incurred during film production within qualified census tracts within the State of Nebraska. Grant amounts will be determined based on eligible expenses incurred within a qualified census tract throughout film productions totaling up to $5 million.

Applications may be submitted electronically through DED’s Grant Management System any time after the application live date, and on or before the application due date. The application can be found at https://ne.amplifund.com/Public/Opportunities/Details/421411cd-3f80-491a-b36e-5052025e976c.

Program requirements, application guidelines, and more information about the Chief Standing Bear Film Program can be found on DED’s webpage at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/programs/recovery/chief-standing-bear-program/.

For additional information, contact Chief Standing Bear Program coordinator Gentri Shopp at gentri.shopp@nebraska.gov or 402-471-4296.