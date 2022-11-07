Recruiting for Good Launches The Sweetest Award Celebrating LA Restaurant Staff
Every month, staffing agency Recruiting for Good will award one restaurant employee who delivers the sweetest service; gift cards for LA's sweetest treats.
It's Another Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good launches the sweetest monthly award 'I Appreciate You' to celebrate (and reward) LA's Best Restaurant Professionals delivering sweet service.
Every month, we'll identify a Rockstar in the restaurant community (with your help, of course) and reward them!
LA's Sweetest Treats (A Day of Beauty, Dining at Best Restaurants, or Massages) Gift Cards.
Recruiting for Good is starting 'I Appreciate You' in Santa Monica, CA and expanding to other LA communities next year.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "In LA, great service in restaurants is hard to come by...but when you do find someone who is great...you come to appreciate them!"
How to Appreciate Your Service Professional and Make a Positive Impact?
1. Know someone who has delivered the sweetest service in Santa Monica? And has made dining out with family and friends extra special!
2. Email Sara(at)RecruitingforGood(dot)com tell us what restaurant you dined at, name of the server, and we'll take care of the rest.
3. Rewarding gift cards for LA's Sweetest Treats (A Day of Beauty, Dining at Best Restaurants, or Massages).
Carlos Cymerman, Sweet Founder of Recruiting for Good "Talented professionals appreciate and know that 'There are NO Free Lunches in Life'...But, When You Put Some Effort...You Can Work for GOOD!"
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals they love; in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs. And we generate proceeds to make a positive impact. www.RecruitingforGood.com
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 20% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
Since 2020, Recruiting for Good has been funding and running The Sweetest Gigs for Talented Kids (a meaningful work program); teaching sweet skills, success habits and positive values that prepare them for life.
Is Your Daughter a Foodie and Loves to Write...She Can Use Her Voice for Good...Enjoy LA's Best Restaurants Have Lunch with Mom and Write Sweet Reviews! #momandmelunch
In 2023, we're launching The Sweetest Girl Gig; perfectly designed for Talented Middle School Girls who love to express themselves and write. We Use Our Voice for Good, is The Sweetest Girl Gig for a Year; girls who do a great job on a gig, get hired again just like in the real world. Our thoughtful work program is a paid gig. Girls earn sweet rewards (lunch with mom, and/or gift cards), and Recruiting for Good matches the Monies Earned to fund a scholarship so a girl in the community can travel.
We're hiring Moms whose kids have successfully completed their gigs since 2020; to deliver personal mentoring for the Girls on The Sweetest Gig.
Girls On The Sweetest Gig Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + Are Inspired to Play
Grandparents and Parents want to help your kids land a sweet gig? Visit www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com to Learn How.
Love to Celebrate Mom and Party for Good? We do too. Participate in Recruiting for Good's meaningful referral program to earn The Sweetest Rewards; Celebrate Mother's Day in LA with Your Daughter (or BFF) enjoy (Beauty+Foodie+Shopping Reward) and help support We Use Our Voice for Good a local sweet work program preparing girls for life (Donation Given by Recruiting for Good) to learn how to earn your Mother's Day Party for Good visit www.ASweetDayinLA.com; must participate before December 31st, 2022.
