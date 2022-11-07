State coastal commission to meet in Beaufort Nov. 17; Advisory Council to meet Nov. 16
The N.C. Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) will meet Nov. 17 at the Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Road, Beaufort. The meeting will begin at 9 a.m., and a public input and comment period is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. At the chair’s discretion, comments may be limited to 3 minutes per person.
Prior to the commission meeting, the Coastal Resources Advisory Council (CRAC) will meet Nov. 16 at 3 p.m. at the same location. Both meetings are open to the public.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Commission
WHAT: Regular Business Meeting
WHEN: Nov. 17 at 9 a.m.
WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort
*Public input and comment period – 1:30 p.m.
WHO: N.C. Coastal Resources Advisory Council
WHAT: Meeting
WHEN: Nov. 16 at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Beaufort Hotel, 2440 Lennoxville Rd, Beaufort
Agenda items for the commission meeting include:
- Consideration of a variance request regarding a proposed pier
- Discussion of Rules Review Commission Objections to Re-adopted Rules
- Closed session, as permissible under GS 143-318.11 (a), to discuss Rules Review Commission Objections to Re-adopted Rules
- Consideration of Additional Amendments & Fiscal Analysis for 15A NCAC 07H .0309 and .0310 - Inlet Hazard Areas
- Discussion of Proposed Amendments to 15A NCAC 07H .0306; .0309, 7J .0210 – Septic Tanks Seaward of the Vegetation Line
- Consideration of Amendments to 15A NCAC 7M .0600 & 7H .0208 and Fiscal Analysis Floating Structure Policies/Floating Upweller Systems
- Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – 15A NCAC 7K .0207 & 7H .0308 Expanded Exemption for Beach Mats
- Consideration of Approval of Fiscal Analysis – 15A NCAC 7B Land Use Plan Enforceable Policies
MEETING MATERIALS AND PRESENTATIONS:
A full meeting agenda and briefing materials can be found on the CRC website. Times indicated on the agenda for individual items are subject to change.
