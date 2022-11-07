“Evidence-Based Approaches in Sports Injury Congress” Commences in EMU

“Evidence-Based Approaches in Sports Injuries Congress” organised by the Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department in collaboration with the Sports Physiotherapists Association has commenced at Rauf Raif Denktaş Culture and Congress Center on Friday, 4 November 2022 at 09:00 a.m.. Present at the opening ceremony of the said congress were the President of the Higher Education Planning Evaluation Accreditation and Coordination Board (YODAK). Prof. Dr. Turgay Avcı, EMU Rector Prof. Dr. Aykut Hocanın, Deputy Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Tourism, Culture, Youth and Environment, Tourism, Promotion and Marketing Department Director Mine Emiroğlu, EMU Vice Rectors Prof. Dr. Hüseyin Aktuğlu and Prof. Dr. Serhan Şensoy, EMU Health Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç, academic staff and students.

Current Studies to Be Shared

Speaking at the ceremony that started after a moment of silence and the National Anthem, EMU Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Head and Congress Chair Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berkiye Kırmızıgil conveyed her gratitude to those who contributed to the realization of the congress and added that the latest studies on sports injuries will be shared with the participants at the congress. Providing detailed information about the congress program, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Kırmızıgil underlined that there will be presentations in English for international students and physiotherapists on the island at the congress.

Speaking afterwards, the President of the Sports Physiotherapists Association and one of the Congress Chairs Prof. Dr. Gül Baltacı stated that the Sports Physiotherapists Association was founded 23 years ago and added that she believes the congress will yield fruitful outcomes. Prof. Dr. Baltacı emphasized that sports physiotherapists will share informative, high quality and evidence-based information at the congress. Stating that the congress has meticulously been prepared, Prof. Dr. Baltacı thanked those who contributed.

In her speech, Prof. Dr. Malkoç thanked everyone for their participation and stated their pleasure in holding a face-to-face congress. Providing information about the Faculty of Health Sciences, Prof. Dr. Malkoç stated that they are the first faculty to be opened in the field of health at EMU. Underlining that they continue to work without sacrificing in quality, Prof. Dr. Malkoç emphasized that while bringing up health scientists, their goal is to train health professionals who can compare, solve problems, develop innovations and support this with research. At the end of her speech, Prof. Dr. Malkoç thanked those who contributed to the realization of the congress.

“Our Efforts Continue in Line with the Quality Education Vision”

Stating that EMU is the only university in the TRNC that was established by law, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated that EMU provides services in the fields of quality, research and community involvement. Stating that EMU undertakes other responsibilities beyond being a university, Prof. Dr. Hocanın added that work has been carried out in this context. Putting forth that EMU continues to work in line with its vision of quality education, Prof. Dr. Hocanın talked about EMU’s place in the world rankings. Stating that the eight programs of the Faculty of Engineering have received ABET accreditation for the fourth time, Prof. Dr. Hocanın emphasized that the aim of EMU is to provide quality-oriented services in the TRNC. Underlining that the Faculty of Health Sciences is a faculty which proved itself many times, Prof. Dr. Hocanın stated their belief that the success of the faculty will continue. Expressing his gratitude to those who have contributed to the realisation of the congress, Prof. Dr. Hocanın wished that the results of the congress would be beneficial to the scientific world.

Specialization is Important

In his speech, YODAK President Prof. Dr. Avcı expressed his pleasure to be in the congress. Prof. Dr. Avcı stated that the institutional structure is extremely important and emphasized that universities should be beyond providing information available in the books. Putting forth that the field of health is a field that does not allow any mistakes, Prof. Dr. Avcı stated that specialization is very important and that it is necessary to be specific. Emphasizing the importance of following innovations, Prof. Dr. Avcı added that the purpose of the congresses is to follow the innovations. At the end of his speech, Prof. Dr. Avcı wished the congress to be beneficial.

Presentations Delivered

After the opening speeches of the congress, the event continued with Prof. Dr. Gül Baltacı and Physiotherapist Musa Can Minaz's panel "Where Are We in Sports Physiotherapy?", which was held under the moderation of Prof. Dr. Nevin Ergun and Prof. Dr. Nihal Gelecek. Then, under the moderation of Assoc. Prof. Dr. Berkiye Kırmızıgil and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Gözde Iyigun, Specialist Dr. Osman Coşkun, Dr. Physiotherapist. Atilla Çağatay Sezik and Dr. Serkan Usgu held a panel under the title "Most Popular Tissue: 'Fasya'". Then, Assist. Prof.. Dr. Ozge Cakir and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yasin Kurt delivered oral presentations followed by the panel of Prof. Dr. Nevin Ergün, Prof. Dr. Nihal Gelecek, Assoc. Prof. Dr. Seher Özyürek and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sevtap Günay Uçurum’s panel titled "Evidence-Based Techniques in Spinal Injuries". The said panel was moderated by Prof. Dr. Gül Baltacı and Dr. Serkan Usgu.

The event continued with “Evidence-Based Electrophysiological Agents” panel of Prof. Dr. Özlem Yürük, Assist. Prof. Dr. Sevim Öksüz, Assist. Prof. Dr. Aydın Meriç ve Specialist Physiotherapist Göktuğ, under the moderation of Prof. Dr. Mehtap Malkoç and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Sevtap Uçurum. After the said panel, the event continued with the “Priorities in Preventing Sports Injury” panel by Dr. Physiotherapist Tuğçe Kalaycıoğlu, Specialist Physiotherapist Burak Ulusoy, Dr. Physiotherapist Ece Mani and Assist. Prof. Dr. Jeffry Can Couchat, under the moderation of Prof. Dr. Nihan Özünlü Pekyavaş and Assist. Prof. Dr. Sevim Öksüz. The first day of the congress ended with a discussion session on “Which Support in Athlete's Foot: Taping vs. Orthotics?” presented by Prof. Dr. Nihan Özünlü Pekyavaş and Assoc. Prof. Dr. Yasin Yurt and moderated by Prof. Dr. Yavuz Yakut.

Congress to Continue until 6 November

The congress will continue until Sunday, 6 November, 2022. The congress will host 10 panels, 2 discussion sessions, 2 oral presentations and a conference. In addition to the panels and workshops to be offered in Turkish on Saturday, 5 November, 2022, the congress will also feature an English program consisting of 3 panels.