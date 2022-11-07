Guacamole Market is projected to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031

Due to growing preferences for healthy and wholesome foods, the guacamole market is anticipated to experience significant expansion.

PORTLAND, OR, US, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The "Guacamole Market" was valued at $852.30 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Guacamole has several health advantages and is a fantastic source of potassium, antioxidants, and healthy fats. As a result, the demand for guacamole is expected to rise dramatically as more people try to lead healthier lives by eating wholesome meals. Guacamole enhances heart health, prevents stroke, lessens liver damage, and fights inflammation. It also helps the brain and liver to operate better. It also helps to reduce deeper visceral belly fat and keeps a person full until their next meal by encouraging satiety.

Segmentation:

On the basis of end-user, the market is classified into the food service industry, food service industry, and households. The food service industry segment accounted for a major share in the guacamole market in 2021 and is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. Growing demand for quick meals that need little energy and time to prepare is being driven by rapid urbanization and an increase in the working population. This is one of the main elements boosting the guacamole market demand.

Nevertheless, a prominent aspect that is projected to significantly raise revenue growth potential for the global guacamole market in the next years is a constant rise in demand for avocado-related items, particularly from markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major Key Companies:

The major players operating in the guacamole industry focus on key market strategies, such as mergers, product launches, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships. Some of the key players in the guacamole market industry, include Avoking, Calavo Growers, Inc., Casa Sanchez SF, Hormel Foods Corporation, Sabra Dipping Co., LLC, Salud Foodgroup Europe b.v, Snowcrest, Westfalia Fruit Ltd, Woolworths Group ltd, and Landec Corporation.

