Asian companies are expected to lead the global Web3 innovation trend - Huoda and C² Ventures held Web3 Training Salon in Singapore

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 22, 2022, the Web3 Training Salon, jointly organized by Huoda Education and C² Ventures—a chain-agnostic Web3 venture capital firm, was successfully held in Singapore. Dr. Jianing Yu, President of Huoda Education and Chairman of the Metaverse Committee of the Asian Blockchain Industry Institute, and Ciara Sun, Founder and Managing Partner of C² Ventures delivered the opening speeches.

The salon invited top entrepreneurs and investors in Web3, including Calvin Cheng, former Singapore MP and founder of XelebX— a Web3 membership-based celebrity fan club, GM, partner at Dragonfly—a Web3 venture capital fund, Shunyet Jan—Asia-Pacific head of Tower Research Capital and Dujun, co-founder and managing partner of Huobi and ABCDE Capital, among others.

In addition, there were representatives from industry leading companies such as Avalanche, ChainUp, Amber Group, and a series of Web3 projects including E2M, Avocado DAO, ERA7.io, Outland, etc.

During the salon, the participants discussed the new economic and organizational forms in the era of Web3, possible breakthrough points in the future and how VCs can better empower startups. The salon helped Huoda Education's "Global Blockchain Leader Program - GBLP" train top Web3 talents at multiple levels and provide forceful impetus to the crypto industry.

In the salon titled "New Economic and Organizational Forms in the Web3 Era", Yuan Yuming— CEO of Huochain Technology, Sailor Zhong—Founder and CEO of ChainUp, Annabelle Huang—Managing Partner of Amber Group, Li Peicai—Co-founder of E2M, and Zhao Chen from Cryptojew shared their views on the future trends of Web3.

Sailor Zhong remarked that security is an extremely important issue for the development of the Web3 industry, and that there will be some new solutions to solve DeFi's problems in the future. Therefore, Web3 can significantly boost the market's confidence in DeFi and brings forth enormous opportunities.

Calvin Cheng—former Singapore MP and founder of XelebX (a Web3 membership-based celebrity fan club), Brendan Wong—co-founder of Avocado DAO, Adam Zhao—CEO of ERA7.io, Wilson Wu—head of Avalanche Asia, Blair Teng—partner at Crasolum and consultant of Outland, and Ciara Sun—founder and managing partner of C² Ventures attended the salon themed "Games and Entertainment: Web3’ flash point."

Calvin Cheng emphasized that the best way to run Web3 projects is to attract fans from the traditional Web2 field and gradually convert them into Web3 habitants. This transition boils down to the product design and user experience which should by no means be troublesome or complicated. The best solution is to allow users to experience Web3 opportunities with one click.

In the salon themed “How can Crypto VC invest and survive better in a bearish market?”, Dr. Yu Jianing—President of Huoda Education, Honorary Chairman of Hong Kong Blockchain Association and Chairman of Metaverse Committee of Asian Blockchain Industry Institute, Ciara Sun—Founder and Managing Partner of C² Ventures, Dujun—Co-Founder and Managing Partner of Huobi and ABCDE Capital, GM—Partner of Dragonfly and Shunyet Jan—Asia-Pacific Branch Head of Tower Research Capital gave the participants professional advice on surviving bear markets based on their past experience as top investors.

Dujun believes that the demand for more and more complex blockchain applications makes the Ethereum Layer 2 network a key direction for future innovation. In particular, the Ethernet account abstraction protocol ERC- 4337 is worth extra attention.

Ciara Sun, on the other hand, remarked that, as the Federal Reserve increases interest rate and the macro environment deteriorates, the crypto field seems to nosedive to the bottom or near-bottom zone again. The top priority for institutions at this moment is to keep on their research on investment to better prepare themselves for the next bull market. In addition, the pan-technology field represented by Web3 is a technological revolution and thought experiment where both men and women must be present. This means that the Web 3 era should see the removal of gender inequality and give floor to women to demonstrate their power in the blockchain industry.

For the future of Web3, Dr. Yu Jianing suggested that the Web3 revolution will be a global trend, and that a new round of Internet iteration and upgrade is already on its way, reaching any corner of the world. Asian companies have obvious advantages in technology and products and are expected to lead the global innovation trend.

This training salon jointly organized by Huoda Education and C² Ventures is a feast of Web3 ideas for all participants. As a well-known education and training institution that promotes blockchain to empower the real economy, Huoda Education seeks to "cultivate top entrepreneurs' blockchain thinking”, Its GBLP course aims to lead students to "explore new knowledge at the forefront of business transformation and enter the core layer of the blockchain community”. GBLP students will have a better understanding of the global blockchain industry trend, the underlying logic of blockchain, the frontier technology of blockchain and the future value of blockchain. Shortly put, GBLP courses help students to "explore new knowledge at the forefront of business transformation and enter the core layer of the blockchain industry".

The purpose of GBLP course is to lead students to "explore the new knowledge of the frontier of business change and enter the core of blockchain”. GBLP students have a better understanding of the global blockchain industry trends, the underlying logic of blockchain, the cutting-edge technology of blockchain and the future value of blockchain. Shortly put, GBLP helps students truly establish blockchain thinking. So far, more than 400 entrepreneurs and investors have signed up the course.



Ciara Sun Founder ir -at- csquared.vc