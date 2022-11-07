Submit Release
NEW RELEASE: Author Shelby Renjifo's 'A Wasp at a Funeral', Nelson DeMille says "it's nothing short of amazing"

A Wasp at a Funeral Book Cover

Shelby Renjifo

Gold Coast Talent Receiving Big Praise for Clever & Unique Tale

(A Wasp at a Funeral) is nothing short of amazing...Shelby Renjifo's writing is elegant and engaging, and the story is haunting and heart-breaking. We have to see more of Ms. Renjifo.”
— Nelson DeMille
GLEN COVE, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Screenwriter, Novelist, and Glen Cove, NY native, Shelby Renjifo, is proud to present her freshman release, “A Wasp at a Funeral”; which asks the question: “What would you say at your loved one’s funeral—or even your own for that matter?”. Four narrators lead four very different chapters—and proposed eulogies—in this fictional novella.

Already accumulating accolades, legendary Long Island based author, Nelson DeMille, recently remarked: “Shelby Renjifo's novella is nothing short of amazing. A ground-breaking work of fiction that pulls you into a Gatsby-esque world of privilege and comfort where everything is not as it seems. (Her) writing is elegant and engaging, and the story is haunting and heart-breaking. We have to see more of Ms. Renjifo.”

After receiving an EVVY nomination for “Outstanding Writing for Prose” for the short story version of the book, she decided to extend her tale further; and while working as a Writers Production Assistant for Danny Strong’s “Dopesick”, she completed her piece, along with a portfolio of screenplays.

Each chapter unfolds a new narrators’ perception of the main character's short life based on their own intimate—often skewed—anecdotes at his funeral. Don’t act like you’ve never thought about it before—how would you present on that podium?

Shelby Renjifo is a screenwriter and novelist who grew up in Glen Cove, New York, and is a graduate from Emerson College. Shelby recently released her critically acclaimed novella “A Wasp at a Funeral”, and has a portfolio of screenplays currently in different stages of production. She is also diligently working on her first novel. No matter the writing medium, she hopes to use her voice to unite others through art.

For more info on “A Wasp at a Funeral”, VISIT: Amazon
https://www.amazon.com/Wasp-at-Funeral-Shelby-Renjifo/dp/0578821508

Follow Shelby Renjifo on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/shelbyrenjifo

