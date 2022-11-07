Senior VP of Sales Antonio Rajan takes over new position as Divisional President | Independent Dealers
Antonio Rajan is taking over the newly-formed Divisional President | Independent Dealers role to better serve clients who operate as independent dealers.TULSA, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Antonio Rajan officially transitioned from his role as Senior VP of Sales for Automotive to the Divisional President role in the Independent Dealers sector of Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC (AVH) on November 1, 2022.
In his previous role as Senior VP of Sales in Automotive, Antonio oversaw both franchise and independent dealers. He focused on initiatives to attract and serve both dealer categories as it related to AVH’s proprietary digital tools designed to bolster marketing and sales endeavors – also known as C3 Dealer.
“I am excited to take on this new role as Divisional President,” says Antonio. “I believe it shows that we are truly committed to helping independent dealers who are underserved find shoppers early on in the customer journey. After all, that’s what our tool is about.”
Within his new role as Divisional President, Antonio will assume overall responsibility for the independent dealer vertical, ensuring that AVH is efficiently providing independent dealers with the tools and resources they need to grow financially. He will also develop and secure best sales practices as AVH continues to grow its presence in the realm of independent dealers.
“With our continued commitment to helping independent dealers, AVH is going to be a much stronger partner for our clients,” says James Burton, CEO and Founder of AVH.
Antonio Rajan brings with him 20 years of experience in big data and the automotive industry. He is known as a strong leader within these industries, having successfully built effective, focused sales and marketing teams globally. He holds a Bachelor of Applied Science in Business Information Technology from the University of London.
For more information on C3 Dealer, visit c3dealer.com.
Accelerate Venture Holdings, LLC is a relationship-based firm that is focused on investing in engaged people, creative products, proprietary distribution channels, and revenue-scalable companies that drive business and seek success. AVH invests in organizations it believes have leading competitive positions in defendable markets. The company operates on the principles of “People. Product. Process. Profit.” as it acquires, refines, and sells. Visit accelerateventureholdings.com for more information.
