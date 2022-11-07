Advisors From DiLauro Wracher & Thomas Receive National Recognition From AdvisorHub

/EIN News/ -- AKRON, Ohio, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wealth Advisory Group of DiLauro Wracher & Thomas (DWT) is thrilled to announce three advisors from its firm have received 'Advisors to Watch' honors from AdvisorHub, one of the wealth advisory industry's top publications.

Nathan Cope, Vice President of DiLauro Wracher & Thomas, was recognized by AdvisorHub as one of their 'Next Gen Advisors to Watch' an award only given to 25 advisors nationwide. These advisors have fewer than 15 years of experience as an advisor and represent the fresh face of wealth management with growing practices and a new approach to advice.

At the firm, Cope focuses his attention on true strategic financial planning, personalized to the needs of each client. Then thereafter, he works to develop an investment approach with deep discipline to help meet personalized goals.

Additionally, DWT's Jason DiLauro and Matthew Wracher were both recognized as two of AdvisorHub's 'Advisors To Watch (Over $1B)' given to only 50 advisors nationally. According to AdvisorHub, wealth advisors that receive this recognition have assembled efficient and productive teams that have achieved scale without compromising their level of service while maintaining healthy growth.

"We are honored to be recognized in this way by AdvisorHub," states Jason DiLauro, Managing Partner of DiLauro Wracher & Thomas. "We are incredibly proud of Nate, Matthew, and our entire team of dedicated advisors as we strive to give the highest level of expertise and care to our families and business owners."

To learn more about DiLauro Wracher & Thomas and the work of these advisors, please visit raymondjames.com/wagdwt.

About DiLauro Wracher & Thomas: DWT promises a caring, collaborative team committed to helping people pursue their goals, see their financial picture more clearly, and make better decisions. DWT's personalized planning process and team approach offer the full benefits of their cumulative knowledge, perspective, and backgrounds. DWT provides guidance for 401k employer-sponsored plans, timely market news, and information to help clients grow their financial knowledge and increase their confidence and understanding as investors.

The 2022 AdvisorHub 25 Next Gen Advisors to Watch ranking is as of 6/23/2022 and based on an algorithm of criteria, focused on three key areas: Scope of practice as measured by assets, production and level of service, Year-Over-Year Growth, and Professionalism & Character. The rankings weigh the scores in Scope of Practice and Growth more heavily than other areas. Advisors considered have between seven and 15 years' experience, a compliance record with no more than three complaints, and must have been with their current firm since 1/1/2020. Out of approximately 560 total nominations received and 152 in this category, 25 advisors received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with AdvisorHub.

The 2022 AdvisorHub 50 Advisors to Watch over $1b ranking is as of 6/23/2022 and based on an algorithm of criteria, focused on three key areas: Scope of practice as measured by assets, production and level of service, Year-Over-Year Growth, and Professionalism & Character. The rankings weigh the scores in Scope of Practice and Growth more heavily than other areas. Advisors considered have a minimum of seven years' experience, a compliance record with no more than three complaints, and must have been with their current firm since 1/1/2020. Out of approximately 560 total nominations received and 79 in this category, 50 advisors received the award. Portfolio performance is not a criterion due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. This ranking is not indicative of advisor's future performance, is not an endorsement, and may not be representative of individual clients' experience. Neither Raymond James nor any of its Financial Advisors or RIA firms pay a fee in exchange for this award/rating. Raymond James is not affiliated with AdvisorHub.

