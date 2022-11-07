The Global Cryogenic Vials Market is expected to grow by $66.16 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cryogenic Vials Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06184492/?utm_source=GNW

38% during the forecast period. Our report on the cryogenic vials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cryopreservation procedures, the growing use of cryogenic vials in drug research and development, and favorable government support and increase in funding.

The cryogenic vials market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Internally threaded cryogenic vials

• Externally threaded cryogenic vials

By End-user

• Research organization

• Drug manufacturers

• Healthcare institutions

• Others

By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• Asia

• Rest of World (ROW)

This study identifies the growing adoption of barcoded cryogenic vials as one of the prime reasons driving the cryogenic vials market growth during the next few years. Also, increasing demand for stem cell cryopreservation and growing focus on improving design and quality standards will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the cryogenic vials market covers the following areas:

• Cryogenic vials market sizing

• Cryogenic vials market forecast

• Cryogenic vials market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cryogenic vials market vendors that include Abdos Labtech Pvt. Ltd., AHN Biotechnologie GmbH, Avantor Inc., Azer Scientific Inc., Biologix Group Ltd., Brooks Automation Inc., Cole Parmer Instrument Co. LLC, Corning Inc., DWK Life Sciences GmbH, EZ BioResearch LLC, LVL Technologies GmbH and Co. KG, Merck KGaA, Narang Medical Ltd., Pioneer Impex, SARSTEDT AG, and Co. KG, Starlab International GMBH, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Wuxi NEST Biotechnology Co. Ltd., and Ziath Ltd. Also, the cryogenic vials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all future growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

