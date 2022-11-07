Submit Release
Global In-Mold Coatings Market to Reach $273.8 Million by 2027

8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Sheet Molding Compounds, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$120.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Thermoplastics segment is readjusted to a revised 4.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $54.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR

The In-Mold Coatings market in the U.S. is estimated at US$54.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$55.7 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.5% and 4.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.3% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$35.7 Million by the year 2027.

Bulk Molding Compounds Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR

In the global Bulk Molding Compounds segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$28.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$38.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 5.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 14 Featured) -
Akzo Nobel NV
Berlac AG
Chromaflo Technologies Corp.
Emil Frei GmbH & Co. KG Doggingen
Fujichem Sonneborn Limited
Futura Coatings, Inc.
KECK Chimie
OMNOVA Solutions, Inc.
PANADUR GmbH
Plasti Dip International

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
In-Mold Coatings - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sanitary & Furniture by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Sanitary & Furniture by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sanitary & Furniture by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Electronics by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Electronics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Medical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Medical by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 13: World In-Mold Coatings Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Sheet Molding Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Sheet Molding Compounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 15-Year Perspective for Sheet Molding Compounds
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Thermoplastics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Thermoplastics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 15-Year Perspective for Thermoplastics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Bulk
Molding Compounds by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Bulk Molding Compounds by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 15-Year Perspective for Bulk Molding Compounds
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Substrates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Substrates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Substrates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Water-Based by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 31: World 15-Year Perspective for Water-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Powder Solvent-Based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Powder Solvent-Based by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 15-Year Perspective for Powder Solvent-Based by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 37: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: World Historic Review for Automotive & Transportation
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Construction & Building by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: World Historic Review for Construction & Building by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: World 15-Year Perspective for Construction & Building
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary &
Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 47: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: USA Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Substrate -
Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding
Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR

Table 49: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 50: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: USA Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 52: USA 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based, Powder
Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 59: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Canada Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Canada 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

JAPAN
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

CHINA
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by End-Use -
Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

EUROPE
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 91: Europe 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

FRANCE
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 92: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 93: France Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 95: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: France Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

GERMANY
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 101: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 102: Germany Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 103: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 104: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: Germany Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 107: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Germany Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Germany 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

ITALY
Table 110: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

Table 111: Italy Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Automotive & Transportation, Construction & Building,
Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive &
Transportation, Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture,
Electronics, Medical and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 113: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds,
Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and Other Substrates -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 114: Italy Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Sheet Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk
Molding Compounds and Other Substrates Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR

Table 115: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Substrate - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Sheet
Molding Compounds, Thermoplastics, Bulk Molding Compounds and
Other Substrates for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 116: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by Type - Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based
and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 117: Italy Historic Review for In-Mold Coatings by Type -
Water-Based, Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 118: Italy 15-Year Perspective for In-Mold Coatings by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Water-Based,
Powder Solvent-Based and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2021 &
2027

UNITED KINGDOM
In-Mold Coatings Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 119: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
In-Mold Coatings by End-Use - Automotive & Transportation,
Construction & Building, Sanitary & Furniture, Electronics,
Medical and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and %
CAGR

