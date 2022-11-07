The Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market is expected to grow by $18646.9 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Dry-cleaning and Laundry Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05987613/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the dry-cleaning and laundry services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing labor force participation of women, introduction of smart-laundry technology, and cost-effectiveness and other benefits of laundry services.

The dry-cleaning and laundry services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

• Coin operated

By Type

• Laundry

• Dry-cleaning

• Duvet clean

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the sustained practices of laundry as one of the prime reasons driving the dry-cleaning and laundry services market growth during the next few years. Also, cashless payment for coin-based laundry and the transition toward online laundry services will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dry-cleaning and laundry services market covers the following areas:

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market sizing

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market forecast

• Dry-cleaning and laundry services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dry-cleaning and laundry services market vendors that include American Dry Cleaning Co., Angelica Textile Services, ByNext Inc., CSC ServiceWorks Inc., Evans Express Laundry Center, EVI Industries Inc., Great American Cleaners, Inc and Co Group Ltd., Jyothy Labs Ltd, Lapels Cleaners, Laundry Town Inc., Marberry Cleaners and Launderers Inc., Mulberrys Franchising LLC, OXXO Care Cleaners, Quickclean Pvt. Ltd., Rinse Inc., Simply Laundry Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., Washmen Laundry LLC, and Yates Dry Cleaning. Also, the dry-cleaning and laundry services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

