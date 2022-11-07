Americas Wall Coverings Market Is Expected to Generate $104.1 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Americas wall coverings market garnered $67.0 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $104.1 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $67.0 billion Market Size in 2031 $104.1 billion CAGR 4.6% No. of Pages in Report 160 Segments covered Product Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers Offer various advantages, such as being moisture & stain resistant, enhance texture, and protect wall surface Expansion of residential and non-residential construction in emerging countries Increase in government and private investments in infrastructure in developed countries Opportunities Technological advancement in digital and traditional printing Restraints High Cost

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the Americas wall coverings market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to temporary closure of production of many products in the wall coverings market in Americas.

Travel restrictions led to supply chain disruptions, thereby led to unavailability of raw materials.

Most of the construction activities were postponed due to lack of labor force, which hampered the demand for wall coverings.

However, the number of COVID-19 cases is expected to reduce in the future with the introduction of the vaccine for COVID-19 on the market. This has led to reopening of Americas wall coverings companies to their full-scale capacities. This is expected to help the market recover by the end of 2022.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the Americas wall coverings market based on product type, application, end user, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the tile segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the Americas wall coverings market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the wallpaper segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the new construction segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the Americas wall coverings market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the renovation segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 5.0% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the residential segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than three-fifths of the Americas wall coverings market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. Moreover, the same segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-third of the Americas wall coverings market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Latin America region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Leading market players of the Americas wall coverings market analyzed in the research include Adfors / Saint Gobain, Benjamin Moore & Co., Brewster Home Fashions, Crossville Inc., Daltile, F. Schumacher & Co., J. Josephson Inc., Maya Romanoff Corporation, Waldan Paper Services LLC, and York Wall coverings.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the Americas wall coverings market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

