The United States Proton Therapy Industry is Expected to Reach $1.8 Billion by 2027

The United States Proton Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 1.8 Billion by 2027. Proton therapy is an excellent treatment alternative for numerous patients, especially those with tumours close to vital organs.

Besides, for children, those most vulnerable and susceptive to the damage of conventional radiation therapy, proton therapy offers less radiation exposure while demoting side effects. In addition, proton therapy is a high-tech option for X-ray radiation. With online image guidance, a scanning beam of proton radiation advises greater precision to destroy carcinogenic cells, sparing adjacent healthy tissue with more infrequent side effects.

COVID-19 Impact on United States Proton Therapy Industry:

Despite the outbreak of COVID-19 worldwide, the proton therapy market has increased at a constant speed. It was only stopped for a brief period in the initial months of the pandemic outbreak but later resumed to take care of the cancer patients and radiation therapies patients in the United States; many procedures have been finalized to help the patients with therapies. Such as, many implementations and algorithms have been carried out to safeguard the radiation patients from COVID-19.

United States Proton Therapy Market will grow with a CAGR of 8.5% during the period 2021-2027

The rise of the proton therapy industry in the United States is mainly driven by rising healthcare expenditure, expanding preference for advanced therapies by healthcare practitioners, increasing confirmation and increasing cancer pervasiveness. Another outstanding growth driver is the faster uptake and access along with premium pricing. As per the analysis, United States Proton Therapy Market Size was US$ 1.1 Billion post-pandemic recoveries in 2021.

Cancer Types - Market Segmentation:

Based on Cancer Types, the proton therapy market of the United States is further segmented into Central Nervous System Tumors, Intraocular Melanomas Cancer, Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer, Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer, Head and Neck Cancer, Lung Cancer, Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer, Pediatric Cancer (Up to Age 18), Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer, Urinary Tract Cancer, Female Pelvic Organs Cancer, Prostate Cancer, and Breast Cancer.

Besides, proton therapy applications are more inclined towards Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer and lung cancer due to references by healthcare specialists. Moreover, proton therapy is also recognized to be comparatively safer in the case of paediatric patients who have cancer. These applications are anticipated to drive the revenue for the proton therapy industry over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape:

Companies in the United States Proton Therapy Market are trying to create their mark by adopting new technologies at an accelerated rate. The company has also tried to enrich their product catalogues through product developments. Also, companies have acquired small companies to resolve the potential resource gap that prevailed in their technologies and products. The major players of the United States Proton Therapy Market studied in the report are IBA Proton Therapy, Varian Medical Systems, and Elekta.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Market (Actual & Potential) - United States Proton Therapy Market

5.1 Actual Proton Therapy Market

5.2 Potential Proton Therapy Market

6. Number of Patients - United States Proton Therapy

6.1 Actual Numbers

6.2 Potential Numbers

7. Cancer Types - United States Proton Therapy Market

7.1 Central Nervous System Tumors

7.2 Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

7.3 Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

7.4 Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

7.5 Head and Neck Cancer

7.6 Lung Cancer

7.7 Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

7.8 Pediatric Cancer Cases (Up to Age 18)

7.9 Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

7.10 Urinary Tract Cancer

7.11 By Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

7.12 Prostate Cancer

7.13 Breast Cancer

7.14 Other Cancer

8. Cancer Types - United States Proton Therapy Patients Numbers

8.1 Central Nervous System Tumors

8.2 Intraocular Melanomas Cancer

8.3 Pituitary Neoplasms Cancer

8.4 Base of Skull / Axial Skeleton Cancer

8.5 Head and Neck Cancer

8.6 Lung Cancer

8.7 Retroperitoneal Sarcoma Cancer

8.8 Pediatric Cancer (Up to Age 18)

8.9 Gastrointestinal Tract Cancer

8.10 Urinary Tract Cancer

8.11 Female Pelvic Organs Cancer

8.12 Prostate Cancer

8.13 Breast Cancer

8.14 Other Cancer

9. United States - List of Proton Therapy Centers

9.1 Operating Proton Therapy Centers

9.2 Under-Construction Therapy Centers

9.3 Planning Proton Therapy Centers

10. Proton Therapy - Reimbursement Policies

10.1 Proton Therapy Reimbursement Policies for Patients

10.2 Proton Therapy Reimbursement for Institutions, Stakeholders and Manufacturers

11. Components of a Standard Proton Therapy Center

11.1 Proton Accelerator

11.1.1 Synchrotrons LLUMC

11.1.2 Cyclotrons MGH

11.1.3 Synchrocyclotrons (examples: Orsay, Uppsala)

11.1.4 Linacs (Rome)

11.1.5 H-minus Synchrotrons

11.1.6 Separated Sector Cyclotrons

11.1.7 Super-conducting Cyclotrons

11.1.8 Fast Cycling Synchrotron

11.2 Beam Transport System

11.3 Beam Delivery System

11.3.1 The Passive Scattering Technique

11.3.2 Beam Scanning

11.4 Nozzle

11.4.1 Single Scattering

11.4.2 Double Scattering

11.4.3 Uniform Scanning Nozzle

11.4.4 Pencil Scanning Nozzle

11.5 Treatment Planning System

11.6 Image Viewers

11.7 Patient Positioning System (PPS)

11.8 Human Resource

12. Porters Five Forces

12.1 Overview

12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.4 Degree of Competition

12.5 Threat of New Entrants

12.6 Threat of Substitutes

13. Company Analysis

13.1 IBA Proton Therapy

13.1.1 Overview

13.1.2 Recent Developments

13.1.3 Sales Analysis

13.2 Varian Medical Systems

13.2.1 Overview

13.2.2 Recent Developments

13.2.3 Sales Analysis

13.3 Elekta

13.3.1 Overview

13.3.2 Recent Developments

13.3.3 Sales Analysis

