46m Palmer Johnson Motor Yacht the "Ionian Princess" Sold

Watch the story as told by the JFA Yacht & Ship Leadership Team here

The 45.72 metre (150') pedigree motor yacht Ionian Princess has been sold. The buyer was introduced by James Fachtmann, CPYB - JFA Yacht & Ship and Jim Query, while Matthew Stone, CPYB and Mark Elliott of IYC – The International Yacht Company, represented the seller.

Ionian Princess was designed by Setzer Yacht Architects and built in the United States of America by Palmer Johnson with naval architecture by Christensen. As one of the largest volume motor yachts in the 40-50m size range, the Ionian Princess mega yacht was delivered in 2005 and later rose to fame in the first season of Bravo TV's hit reality show "Below Deck Mediterranean" in 2016.

The Ionian Princess joined the brokerage market in 2021 following a 24-month refit at Roscioli Shipyard in Fort Lauderdale. In addition to undergoing a 15-year class survey, the Ionian Princess was fitted with key components such as a new propulsion system, new watermakers, Air Conditioning throughout the vessel, and a modernization of the motor yacht's interiors. She was given significant technical upgrades as well, including the addition of new engines and new generators.

Standout features of the Ionian Princess include accommodation for 12 guests in six well-appointed cabins, plus a convertible stateroom making the total cabin count seven, a generous sundeck with 10-person Jacuzzi, seating area and barbecue, a skylounge equipped with a cinema, a gym, and various dining areas throughout the yacht.

In terms of performance, the Ionian Princess' top speed is 18.5 kn, her cruising speed is 14.0 kn, and she boasts a maximum cruising range of 2000.0 nm at 12.0 kn, with power coming from two MTU diesel engines. She has a gross tonnage of 416.0 GT and a 8.4 m beam.

The Ionian Princess was listed for $12,900,000.

