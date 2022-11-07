Submit Release
Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Market to Reach $138.7 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment Industry"
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment estimated at US$85.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$138.7 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020-2027. Front End, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 6.9% CAGR and reach US$117 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Back End segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $24.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Semiconductor Manufacturing Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$24.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$24.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 6.1% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.5% CAGR.

2000 Test Equipment
Accutek Packaging Equipment Companies, Inc.
Adaptive Innovations
Advantest Corporation
ALL-FILL Inc.
Alpha Controls & Instrumentation, Inc.
Alpha Integration
Altec Packaging
ASM Pacific Technology Ltd.
Astex Japan

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Semiconductor Production Equipment - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
IV. COMPETITION
