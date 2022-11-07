Prime Insurance Company Hosts New Podcast 'I Hate Insurance!'

/EIN News/ -- CHICAGO, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rick J. Lindsey, President, CEO, and Chairman of Prime Insurance Company, leads the podcast to talk about product highlights, insurance claims stories, and more featuring guest appearances from employees, producers, and insureds. The podcast is hosted on Spotify as "I Hate Insurance!"

In the debut episode, the "I Hate Insurance" podcast addresses the Florida property insurance market as a free fall - legislators and insurers looking to enact reforms and keep it from hitting rock bottom. Insurers have gone belly up and re-evaluated their risks. Now, the big storm has hit, and it's going to get even harder. Construction material and labor costs have already impacted the marketplace, resulting in higher claim costs in property losses and increased rates.

Mr. Lindsey states, "The idea is to have happy customers; that's why we are in business in the first place: To address markets in a new, smart way, rather than keep doing the same thing repeatedly and expect a different result."

Mr. Lindsey brings over 40 years of experience in underwriting, risk management and claims management. Listen to his insights and thoughts about the current state and ideas for future solutions for the homeowner's market.

Mr. Lindsey has spent his entire career as a Commercial Underwriter, Claims Manager, and Risk Manager. He is a licensed Surplus Lines Broker in all 50 states, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Guam. Prime has offices in Chicago, IL; Exton, PA; Naples, FL; and Salt Lake City, UT.

To learn more about Prime Insurance Company, visit www.primeis.com or contact Barbara Malkowski, SVP Marketing at 312-520-5736

https://open.spotify.com/episode/6PZSYT7ifxRNiMOirup5tU

