The Global Waste to Energy Market is expected to grow by $20.6 billion during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Waste to Energy Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849724/?utm_source=GNW

3% during the forecast period. Our report on the waste to energy market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in waste to energy plants, increasing urbanization, and increasing government regulations for waste to energy and MSW management.

The waste to energy market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Thermal

• Biological

By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• APAC

• North America

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

This study identifies the rising number of strategic partnerships and alliances as one of the prime reasons driving the waste to energy market growth during the next few years. Also, the rising popularity of integrated waste management systems and the decline in coal-based power generation will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on waste to energy market covers the following areas:

• Waste to energy market sizing

• Waste to energy market forecast

• Waste to energy market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading waste to energy market vendors that include Babcock and Wilcox Enterprises Inc., Biffa Plc, China Everbright Environment Group Ltd., CNIM SA, Covanta Holding Corp., Electricite de France SA, EVOQUE WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP., Fulcrum BioEnergy Inc., Hitachi Zosen Corp., John Wood Group PLC, Keppel Corp., Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd., MVV Energie AG, Ramboll Group AS, SUEZ SA, Veolia Environment SA, Waste Management Inc., Wheelabrator Technologies Holdings Inc., and Xcel Energy Inc. Also, the waste to energy market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05849724/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________