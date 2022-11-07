Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,225 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,528 in the last 365 days.

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market to Reach $184.4 Billion by 2027

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361459/?utm_source=GNW
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market to Reach $184.4 Billion by 2027

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) estimated at US$95.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$184.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 9.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Power Generation, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 10.6% CAGR and reach US$93 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Transportation Fuel segment is readjusted to a revised 9.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $26.4 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 16.2% CAGR

The Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$26.4 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$43.5 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 16.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.6% and 9.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.2 Billion by the year 2027.

Other Applications Segment to Record 8.5% CAGR

In the global Other Applications segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 8.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$20.5 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$34.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 10.2% CAGR through the analysis period.

Select Competitors (Total 22 Featured) -
ANGOLA LNG MARKETING LTD
Applied LNG
Atlantic LNG
Australia Pacific LNG Pty Limited
BNG Fuel
Center for Liquefied Natural Gas
Centrality Investments Limited
Cheniere Energy Inc
Chiyoda International Corporation
Clean Energy Fuels Australia

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361459/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Liquefied Natural Gas - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Power
generation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Power generation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Power generation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 7: World Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation Fuel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Transportation Fuel by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation Fuel by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2022
(E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 15: USA Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 16: USA 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CANADA
Table 17: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 18: Canada Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 19: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

JAPAN
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 20: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 21: Japan Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 22: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

CHINA
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 23: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 24: China Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 25: China 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

EUROPE
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 27: Europe Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain,
Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 28: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 30: Europe Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 31: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

FRANCE
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 32: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 33: France Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 34: France 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

GERMANY
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 35: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 36: Germany Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 37: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ITALY
Table 38: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 39: Italy Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 40: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED KINGDOM
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022
(E)
Table 41: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 42: UK Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by
Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 43: UK 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SPAIN
Table 44: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 45: Spain Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 46: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

RUSSIA
Table 47: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 48: Russia Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 49: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF EUROPE
Table 50: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 51: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 52: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ASIA-PACIFIC
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region -
Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 54: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea
and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 55: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 58: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AUSTRALIA
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2022 (E)
Table 59: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 60: Australia Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 61: Australia 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

INDIA
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2022 (E)
Table 62: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 63: India Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 64: India 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SOUTH KOREA
Table 65: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 66: South Korea Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 67: South Korea 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 68: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 69: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 70: Rest of Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

LATIN AMERICA
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2022 (E)
Table 71: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region -
Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 72: Latin America Historic Review for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and
Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 73: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin
America Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 76: Latin America 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ARGENTINA
Table 77: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 78: Argentina Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 79: Argentina 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

BRAZIL
Table 80: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 81: Brazil Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 82: Brazil 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MEXICO
Table 83: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 84: Mexico Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 85: Mexico 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 86: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 87: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 88: Rest of Latin America 15-Year Perspective for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

MIDDLE EAST
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2022 (E)
Table 89: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - Iran,
Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 90: Middle East Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE
and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 91: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle
East Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 94: Middle East 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IRAN
Table 95: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 96: Iran Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 97: Iran 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

ISRAEL
Table 98: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 99: Israel Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 100: Israel 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

SAUDI ARABIA
Table 101: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 102: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for Liquefied Natural
Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR

Table 103: Saudi Arabia 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 104: UAE Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 105: UAE Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG)
by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 106: UAE 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 107: Rest of Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power
generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of Middle East Historic Review for Liquefied
Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of Middle East 15-Year Perspective for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for Power generation, Transportation
Fuel and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

AFRICA
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Africa for 2022 (E)
Table 110: Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) by Application - Power generation,
Transportation Fuel and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR

Table 111: Africa Historic Review for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Power generation, Transportation Fuel
and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR

Table 112: Africa 15-Year Perspective for Liquefied Natural Gas
(LNG) by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Power generation, Transportation Fuel and Other Applications
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06361459/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________


Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

You just read:

Global Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) Market to Reach $184.4 Billion by 2027

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.