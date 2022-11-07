Global Exosome-Mediated Drug Delivery Technology Market Research Report 2022: Exosomes Are Promising Delivery Carriers for Advanced Therapeutics
This research provides an overview of the emerging modalities delivered by exosomes in the preclinical or clinical stages, highlighting technological roadmaps, market trends, and the latest research findings.
The study discusses the various administration routes to inject these moieties into the human body and the notable R&D collaborations and license agreements between pharmaceutical firms, biotechnology companies, and academic partners for commercial product development after technology transfer.
Codiak BioSciences, Capricor Therapeutics, and Evox Therapeutics are among the key companies with many pipeline candidates, significant investments, and strategic R&D partnerships in the exosome-mediated drug delivery domain for disease indications such as cancer, COVID-19, rare diseases, and neurological disorders. This study rounds up the analysis with growth opportunities for the clinical translation of exosome nanocarriers.
Exosome-mediated drug delivery is a promising alternative to conventional drug delivery methods, making rapid strides in the biopharmaceutical industry because of the safety and efficacy advantages exosomes offer as nanocarriers over synthetic nanoparticles. The widely explored concepts of nanomedicine, nucleic acid therapeutics, and cell-free vaccines have bolstered the inclusion of exosomes in delivering newer drug modalities.
Non-immunogenicity, biocompatibility, and stability are key features that make exosomes appealing as carriers in the biopharmaceutical sector. As such, microRNAs, small interfering RNAs, CRISPR-Cas9 system, viral vectors, antisense oligonucleotides, messenger RNA (mRNA) vaccines, heteroduplexes, surface antigens, and proteinaceous antibodies have emerged as cargo modalities, either packaged endogenously or exogenously into natural or engineered exosomes.
Exosomes alleviate the issues of stability, low bioavailability, off-targeting, reduced genetic expression, membrane uptake, and cellular degradation facing other nanocarriers in delivering drug modalities. There is a growing body of research and clinical evidence to substantiate the immense value of exosomes in delivering mRNA vaccines, gene editing tools, gene therapy, and disease-related small proteins to treat life-threatening conditions.
Exosomes are also used to develop mRNA and other advanced therapeutics formulations that can be administered through more patient-compliant routes, such as oral and intranasal. These extracellular vesicles are surface-engineered to maximize payload efficiency and targeted delivery.
Increasing R&D on the delivery specificity, cellular uptake, and signaling effect of exosomes accelerates the development of novel exosome-mediated drug delivery technologies for improved patient outcomes. The United States has become the hub of the exosome-mediated drug delivery industry, with many private and academic institutions conducting research and technology adoption.
Europe also experiences a considerable amount of R&D activity as intensive collaborations accelerate the development of exosomes as nanocarriers. The production scalability of exosomes remains an issue, but biotechnology companies are addressing it by building novel manufacturing platforms and researching newer sources of extracellular vesicles. These drivers have opened new growth opportunities to access undruggable targets associated with rare and fatal diseases.
- Exosomes Are EVs with Targeted Delivery Potential
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Increasing R&D Collaborations and Emerging Therapeutic Pipelines Using Exosome-based Delivery
- Exosomes Are the Most Promising Nanocarriers
- Innate Stability, Low Immunogenicity, and Biocompatibility Drive the Use of Exosome as Nanocarriers
- MEs and Engineered Exosomes Are Gaining Traction
- Growing Adoption of Chemical Conjugation Methods to Encapsulate Biomolecules in Exosomes
- Intranasal and Oral Administration Emerging as Patient-Compliant Routes
- Surface Engineering of Exosomes Is Important for Targeted Delivery to Organs
- Emerging Therapeutic Modalities Using Exosomes
- Endogenously Loaded Exosomes for mRNA Vaccine Delivery Are Promising Alternatives to LNP Vehicles
- Exosome-based mRNA Vaccines for Infectious Diseases
- Promising Non-viral Delivery Carriers for Gene Therapy and Editing
- R&D on Exosomes Delivering CRISPR-Cas9 for Gene Editing
- Prevalence of Exosome-Mediated Delivery of RNAi Therapeutics Using Endogenous Loading
- Exosome-Mediated Delivery of RNAi Molecules Finds Wide Adoption
- Endogenous Loading of Exosomes with Small Proteins for Inflammation Pathways
- R&D Partnerships Focused on Inflammation-Associated Small Protein Delivery
- Exogenous Loading of Exosomes Improves Targeted Delivery
- Codiak BioSciences Delivers Most Cargos Through Exogenous Loading
- Intranasal and Oral Delivery Routes Are Poised for Growth
- Nasally Administered Exosomes Are Promising for Vaccine Delivery and CNS Targeting
- Increasing R&D Collaborations and License Agreements Between Exosome Therapeutic/Delivery Companies and Top Pharmaceutical Participants
- Recent R&D Collaborations Indicate a Growing Body of Work in CNS Targeting and Gene Therapy Delivery
- COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine Delivery Has Attracted Significant VC and Federal Funding
- Emerging Trends in Exosome Drug Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 1: Mass Production of Artificial Exosomes Mimicking Natural Exosomes for Drug Delivery
- Growth Opportunity 2: Autologous Exosomes in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
- Growth Opportunity 3: Collaborations Among Exosome Manufacturing Services and Pharmaceutical Companies
- Number of Visitors to the ExoCarta Database Has Grown in the Past Decade
- Surface Display of Fusion Proteins Tethers the Exogenous Cargo
- Notable Patents
