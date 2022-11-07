DHEC Issues Recreational Water Advisory for a Cove on Lake Wylie due to Harmful Algae

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Nov. 4, 2022

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) today issued a recreational water advisory for a small cove of Lake Wylie in York County after detecting the presence of a harmful algal bloom (HAB).

DHEC was notified of a potential HAB by a resident on Oct. 25, 2022. In conjunction with the Catawba Riverkeeper, DHEC collected samples from Lake Wylie. A water sample that was collected and tested on Nov. 4 showed results indicating that microcystins, which are toxins produced by cyanobacteria (formerly known as blue-green algae), are present along the shoreline in a cove of Lake Wylie bordered by Nivens Landing Drive and McHanna Point. The microcystins were present at 8.88 micrograms per liter (ug/L, or parts per billion), which is greater than the state’s water quality standard of 8 ug/L.

This advisory does not include the open water portions of Lake Wylie. Visit DHEC’s Algal Bloom Monitoring map to see the location of the recreational advisory.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency names microcystin as a potent liver toxin and possible human carcinogen. DHEC has been coordinating and communicating with York County as well as the North Carolina Department of Environment and Natural Resources, Mecklenburg County Stormwater, and Duke Energy.

Harmful algal blooms (HABs) tend to increase with warmer water temperatures and high nutrient input and can last for several weeks. These blooms can look like bright green spilled paint or blue-green discoloration of the water. With cooler temperatures, heavy winds, and rain, these blooms may begin to break up and die off.

If anyone notices a discoloration or algae blooms present in their cove, DHEC advises, “when in doubt, stay out.”

For more information, please contact DHEC’s Bureau of Water at 803-898-8374. If calling after hours, please leave a message that can be returned. For additional information about harmful algae in South Carolina, click here.

###