The Global Interior Design Services Market is expected to grow by $34029.03 mn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.16% during the forecast period

New York, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Interior Design Services Market 2023-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791365/?utm_source=GNW

16% during the forecast period. Our report on the interior design services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in worldwide construction activities, increasing adoption of interior design software for higher productivity, an improvement in the standard of living, and the introduction of premium interior design services.

The interior design services market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Commercial

• Residential

By Application

• Newly decorated

• Repeated decorated

By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

This study identifies the R&D investments and technological advancements in digital designing as one of the prime reasons driving the interior design services market growth during the next few years. Also, an increase in demand for personalized and customized kitchens and living rooms and increasing adoption of automation in interior design will lead to sizable demand in the market.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the interior design services market covers the following areas:

• Interior design services market sizing

• Interior design services market forecast

• Interior design services market industry analysis

This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading interior design services market vendors that include AECOM, Aedas Ltd., Arcadis NV, Architectural Surfaces Inc., Areen Design Ltd., CannonDesign, DP Architects Pte Ltd., Foster and Partners Group Ltd., Gensler. M. Arthur Gensler Jr. and Associates Inc., HBA International, HDR Inc., HOK Group Inc., IBI Group Inc., Interior Architects Inc., Jacobs Engineering Group Inc, NIKKEN SEKKEI Ltd., Perkins and Will International Group of Co., Samoo Architects and Engineers, Stantec Inc., and Suzhou Gold Mantis Construction Decoration Co. Ltd. Also, the interior design services market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio's market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05791365/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________