AGAIT Holdings LLC set to launch new app that will assist ex-offenders
With the aid of XO, an inmate will be afforded the opportunity to set payment plans, finding out how much they owe for child support, apply for work and housing, apply for food stamps, and more.”NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ja'von L. Watson, founder of the popular Zipplign, is getting ready to launch a beneficial and unique app that will help assist inmates and ex-offers who are transitioning back into society.
The app is called XO Advisor and it is expected to hit the market in late 2023. The focus of the app is to assist inmates and ex-offenders with a more effective and efficient way to find housing, locate services, and ease the stress of the Department of Corrections (DOC) counsellors, probation, and parole officers across the United States.
Here's how the app works. Six to 12 months before offenders are released, the XO Adviser app will appear on the kiosk, allowing inmates to register, using their state information and future home plan information.
Once the information is entered, offenders will have access to service providers within the app’s database in order to assist with their transition back into society.
Whether housing, education, mental health, child support, court fines, to name a few examples, XO Advisor will be the all-in-one-app that makes structuring an inmate’s release simpler.
“With the aid of XO, an inmate will be afforded the opportunity to set payment plans, finding out how much they owe for child support, apply for work and housing, apply for food stamps, and more,” explains Watson, who is based in Richmond, Virginia.
“DOC counsellors will be able to manage each offender’s account from their desktop or the app on their mobile device. Counsellors and probation officers will be allowed to virtually meet with offenders whenever needed, saving time and money in the process.”
Watson adds, “We are living the technological age, so we need to use what’s available to us and help others, and to make the world a better place. Soon-to-be ex-offenders will need to use today's tools for employment and more. Therefore, it is best that they start on the inside to increase their chances of success. XO Advisor will change the way inmates transition to society.”
The app, which is the first of its kind on the market, will also allow for job interviews and meetings across its platform, and inmates will also be able to submit applications and schedule meetings, too.
The network will be monitored by AGAIT Holdings, LLC a software company founded by Watson and his team, along with the DOC.
“Our goal is to build a headquarters that will allow counsellors and therapists to offer programs and assignments to offenders, and also test their cognitive abilities, as well as determine what services they will need on the outside,” says Watson.
So, what made Watson come up with the idea for this app?
Well first, Watson is an ex-offender, who faced housing, food and clothing issues first-hand upon his release from prison.
“I believe the toughest part was finding a positive environment that encouraged me to move forward,” Watson explains. “It wasn't until I was released that my mother, Clintral, made that possible. My biggest supporter was and still is Raven Anderson, who assisted me with all of the services this app provides.”
The DOC and ex-offenders will be the true winners when the app launches next year.
The app organizes all inmates release dates and asks all the questions needed for a successful and structured home plan. When the overload of work on counsellors is lessened, then they can better help inmates and ex-offenders’ transition back into society.
To learn more about Watson’s vision of Reforming, Refining, and Revitalizing our communities, visit AGAIT Holdings LLC at www.airetechholdings.com
