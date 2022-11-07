Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,402 in the last 365 days.

AZ Private Car Service Announces New VIP Black Van Limousine and Airport Luxury Sedan Car Services

AZ Private Car Service & Limo Driver Service Fleet Taxi Airport

AZ Private Car Service & Limo Driver Service Fleet Taxi Airport

AZ Private Car Service & Limo Driver Service Fleet Taxi Airport Suburban

AZ Private Car Service & Limo Driver Service Fleet Taxi Airport Suburban

Black VIP Mercedes 2023 Sprinter Limo and Driver. Private Transfers. Fixed Prices. Door-to-Door Service Free Waiting Book Online Reliable & Safe 24/7 Support.

PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- AZ Private Car Service is pleased to announce the addition of the all-new Mercedes 2023 Sprinter VIP Black Van to the existing and extensive lineup of Executive VIP vehicles. This new vehicle will provide more options for luxury transportation.

For over 20+ years, AZ Private Car Service has served Phoenix, Scottsdale, and surrounding areas and suburbs. AZ Private Car Service ~ Limousine Service is a fully licensed and certified transportation provider for (PHX) Phoenix International airport under federal clearance. All Vehicles are the latest NEW models and drivers are professional and courteous.

Serving the Phoenix and the surrounding area with a wide range of limo services including grad or prom limousine service, wedding limousine service, Airport Car Services, Limo Services, Private Functions, Black Car, Private Corporate Events, Specialty wedding limo services, Private Town Cars Can accommodate groups of 1 to 50+ passengers (PHX) airport limousine.

AZ Private Car Service has an expansive luxury fleet to accommodate any request. The fleet includes sedans, SUVs, stretch limousines, SUV limousines, passenger vans, and more.

In addition to airport, golf, and shopping transportation, AZ Private Car Service can also provide the following:

·Roadshows
·Conferences
·Corporate Events and Parties
·Corporate Retreats
·Corporate Location Scouting
·Business Development Meetings
·Political Events
·Conventions
·Film and Television Events
·Manufacturing Tours
·Airport Transportation
·Private event
·Phoenix, Scottsdale & Grand Canyon Tours
·Concerts, theaters and sporting event transportation, and much more

Business and corporate travelers rate AZ Private Car Service #1 for airport limousine service in the Phoenix and Scottsdale area.

AZ Private Car Service understands business. Executive and corporate partners depend on reliability and trust which is why it’s a priority for AZ Private Car Service. When a car or limousine is reserved, it will arrive on time – every time. It’s absolutely unacceptable to be late for a meeting and missing a flight is not an option. Corporate clients require a high level of service and professionalism to offer their own clients. AZ Private Car Service provides a chauffeur who is polite, professional, and discreet. AZ Private Car Service guarantees a superior first impression.

Serving the areas of Phoenix, Goodyear, Scottsdale, Peoria, Glendale, Buckeye, Chandler, Anthem, Tempe, Gold Canyon, Flagstaff, Sedona, and Prescott for over 20+ Years.

For more information or to book online visit https://azprivatecarservice.com
or call Toll-free +1-888-453-7776 or Phoenix 602-606-7560

Media Contact
Driver Services

Abdoulaye Balde
AZ Private Car Service
vip@azprivatecarservice.com

You just read:

AZ Private Car Service Announces New VIP Black Van Limousine and Airport Luxury Sedan Car Services

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Travel & Tourism Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.