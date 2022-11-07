Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market is projected to reach at $1,088 million by 2022

Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market

Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market size was valued at $491 million in 2014, and is projected to reach at $1,088 million by 2022,

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market size was valued at $491 million in 2014, and is projected to reach at $1,088 million by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2016 to 2022. Utilization of industrial RT for NDT market is expected to witness a significant increase with rise in adoption from various industries to improve operations efficiency and government safety regulations across different geographical regions. Further, technological advancements augment the overall industrial development within a wide range of industries. Oil & gas, aerospace & defense, and energy & power are some of the leading sectors (commercial and government agencies), which use NDT techniques to ascertain the quality of end products, related material during manufacturing, and gain operational efficiency.

The report provides Porters Five Forces analysis to understand the competitive scenario of the industry as well as determine the market shares of key players. The key market players profiled in the report are Vitrox Corporation Berhad, Shimadzu corporation, Anritsu, Nagoya electric Works CO., LTD, Yxlon international, Smiths Detection, ADANI, Rapiscan Systems, DuRR NDT GmbH & Co. KG, Krystalvision Image Systems Pvt. Ltd, Saki Corporation, North Star Imaging, Inc., Computerised Information Technology Ltd., RayScan Technologies GmbH, VJ Group, Inc., Metrix NDT Ltd, Nikon Metrology, Omron, Teledyne ICM, Vidisco, Zetec, 3DX-RAY, COMET Group, and Olympus.

The market is segmented based on region into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, China, Japan, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and others. North America is divided into U.S., Mexico, and Canada. Europe is classified into UK, Germany, France, Russia, and others. The countries covered under Asia are India, Taiwan, Korea, and others.

Key Benefits

This study comprises analytical depiction of the Industrial RT for non-destructive testing with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the profitable trends to gain a stronger foothold.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2014 to 2022 to highlight the financial competency of the market.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in the industrial RT industry.

Industrial RT for Non-Destructive Testing Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By System Type

Portable NDT

Automatic X-ray Inspection (AXI) System

X-ray Inspection System

Security Check System

Computed Tomography (CT) System

BY SERVICE

Inspection & Testing Service

Consulting Service

Training Service

By Application

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Construction

Electronics & Semiconductors

Energy & Power

EXPLOSIVE ORDNANCE DISPOSAL (EOD) & IMPROVISED EXPLOSIVE DEVICE (IED)

Heavy Industries

Manufacturing

Marine

Oil & Gas

Security

Transportation

Food, Drugs, & Drinks

Others (Archaeology and Forensics)

By Geography

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Others

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Russia

Others

Middle East

Saudi Arabia

Iran

Others

China

Japan

Asia

India

Taiwan

Korea

Others

Oceania

Australia

Others

Africa and Others

