Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,190 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,448 in the last 365 days.

Viking Pest Control Celebrates Spooky Season by Participating in Trunk or Treats, Scarecrow Contests and Parades

Viking Pest team members getting ready for Trunk or Treat

Viking Scarecrow for "Scarecrows on the Avenue"

Halloween provides an opportunity for Viking to join its customers and community in fun family activities.

We had a great time with the kids! It was fun to have an opportunity to interact with the community in a stress-free, fun environment and we loved seeing all the costumes, especially the bugs!”
— Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional
BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall is here and that can only mean one thing – Halloween. As part of Viking Pest’s ongoing community engagement initiatives, Viking participated in eight trunk or treat events, marched in a Halloween parade, sponsored a Fall Festival, and participated in a scarecrow contest all to celebrate the fall season with the communities they serve.

“We wanted to participate in Halloween alongside our customers,” said Eric Gunner, a Viking Pest Control Professional. “We had a great time with the kids, handing out candy and spider rings. It was fun to have an opportunity to interact with the community in a stress-free, fun environment and we loved seeing all the costumes, especially the bugs!” Viking staff also handed out reusable shopping bags to help communities reduce waste and comply with the single-use plastic bag bans in NJ and PA.

Pest control is a serious business, and opportunities to lighten the mood by participating in community events like these helps Viking connect with their customer base. “People may only like to think of creepy crawlies around this time of year, when they’re coming up with spooky-looking snacks for a Halloween party, or planning out their family costumes,” said Gunner. “We want to keep it that way, so that this is the only time of year you need to think of bugs or rodents.”

Viking Pest Control has served customers with decades of reliable and effective service, offering preventative solutions for residents’ pest control needs so they only need to think of bugs as a fun theme for Halloween costumes and parties.

###

Press contact:

Eric Gunner

Email: PR@Vikingpest.com

Website: www.vikingpest.com

Eric Gunner
Viking Pest Control
+1 800-618-2847
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Viking Pest Control Celebrates Spooky Season by Participating in Trunk or Treats, Scarecrow Contests and Parades

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.