Viking Pest Control Celebrates Spooky Season by Participating in Trunk or Treats, Scarecrow Contests and Parades
Halloween provides an opportunity for Viking to join its customers and community in fun family activities.
We had a great time with the kids! It was fun to have an opportunity to interact with the community in a stress-free, fun environment and we loved seeing all the costumes, especially the bugs!”BASKING RIDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fall is here and that can only mean one thing – Halloween. As part of Viking Pest’s ongoing community engagement initiatives, Viking participated in eight trunk or treat events, marched in a Halloween parade, sponsored a Fall Festival, and participated in a scarecrow contest all to celebrate the fall season with the communities they serve.
— Eric Gunner, Pest Control Professional
“We wanted to participate in Halloween alongside our customers,” said Eric Gunner, a Viking Pest Control Professional. “We had a great time with the kids, handing out candy and spider rings. It was fun to have an opportunity to interact with the community in a stress-free, fun environment and we loved seeing all the costumes, especially the bugs!” Viking staff also handed out reusable shopping bags to help communities reduce waste and comply with the single-use plastic bag bans in NJ and PA.
Pest control is a serious business, and opportunities to lighten the mood by participating in community events like these helps Viking connect with their customer base. “People may only like to think of creepy crawlies around this time of year, when they’re coming up with spooky-looking snacks for a Halloween party, or planning out their family costumes,” said Gunner. “We want to keep it that way, so that this is the only time of year you need to think of bugs or rodents.”
Viking Pest Control has served customers with decades of reliable and effective service, offering preventative solutions for residents’ pest control needs so they only need to think of bugs as a fun theme for Halloween costumes and parties.
