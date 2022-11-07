Rider Injured in Hooksett Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:

Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau

603-419-0580

603-271-3361

November 7, 2022

Hooksett, NH – On November 5, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call from the Hooksett Police Department in reference to a dirt bike crash with injury on private property.

Conservation Officers, assisted by the Hooksett Police and Fire Departments, learned that, Hunter Hoyt, 26, of Goffstown, NH, was operating a dirt bike on his family’s property when he attempted to negotiate a six-foot jump. When the bike made contact with the ground, the front tire hit first, ejecting Hoyt from the seat. Hoyt suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing any protective equipment at the time of the crash, including a helmet.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all OHRV riders to always wear the proper protective equipment and to operate within their capabilities.