Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,224 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,527 in the last 365 days.

Rider Injured in Hooksett Dirt Bike Crash

CONTACT:
Conservation Officer Cole LeTourneau
603-419-0580
603-271-3361
November 7, 2022

Hooksett, NH – On November 5, 2022 at approximately 4:30 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game received a call from the Hooksett Police Department in reference to a dirt bike crash with injury on private property.

Conservation Officers, assisted by the Hooksett Police and Fire Departments, learned that, Hunter Hoyt, 26, of Goffstown, NH, was operating a dirt bike on his family’s property when he attempted to negotiate a six-foot jump. When the bike made contact with the ground, the front tire hit first, ejecting Hoyt from the seat. Hoyt suffered severe but non-life-threatening injuries. He was not wearing any protective equipment at the time of the crash, including a helmet.

New Hampshire Fish and Game would like to remind all OHRV riders to always wear the proper protective equipment and to operate within their capabilities.

You just read:

Rider Injured in Hooksett Dirt Bike Crash

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.