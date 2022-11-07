Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market

Explosion-Proof Cable Glands Market Size to Grow $269.4 Million by 2024, at 6.4% CAGR

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in number of refineries, stringent government regulations regarding safety and surge in installation of data centers are expected to propel the growth of the global explosion-proof cable glands market. The market across the Asia-Pacific region held the largest share in 2017, contributing around one-third of the market share. However, the manufacturing & processing segment is estimated to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period.

According to the report, global explosion-proof cable glands market accounted for $174.9 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $269.4 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.4% during the period 2018–2024.

Rise in number of refineries and stringent government regulation regarding safety are the major drivers of the global explosion-proof cable glands market. However, the volatile nature of raw material prices hampers the market. On the contrary, rise in installation of data centers is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

Increase in the number of refineries and rise in need for safety, drive the explosion-proof cable glands market. In addition, wide applications in various sectors that include oil & gas, mining, chemicals, manufacturing & processing, and others. However, high material cost restricts the growth of the market. Moreover, explosion-proof cable is used for underground mining to increase safety in drilling and excavation operation. Such factors are expected to offer lucrative opportunities in the future.

The key players operating in the global explosion-proof cable glands market are CMP Products Limited, Bartec Feam, Elsewedy Electric, Weidmller Interface GmbH & Co., Jacob GmbH, Hummel AG, Eaton corporation plc. (Cooper Crouse-Hinds, LLC), Emerson Electric Co. (Appleton Grp LLC), Amphenol Industrial Products Group, and Cortem Group.

Segment Overview

The market is segmented into type, cable type, material, end user, and region. Based on type, it is categorized into increased safety, flameproof, EMC, and others. Based on cable type, it is bifurcated into armored and unarmored. The material segment is divided into brass, stainless steel, plastic/nylon, and others. The end user for the market include oil & gas, mining, chemical, manufacturing & processing, and others. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

The report includes in-depth analysis of different segments and provides market estimations between 2018 and 2024.

Porters Five Forces model illustrates the potency of buyers & sellers, which is estimated to assist the market players to adopt effective strategies.

The key market players are profiled to understand the strategies adopted by them.

This report provides a detailed analysis of the current trends and future estimations from 2018 to 2024, which helps identify the prevailing market opportunities.

Explosion-proof Cable Glands Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Type

Increased Safety

Flameproof

EMC

Others

By Cable Type

Armored

Unarmored

By Material

Brass

Steel

Plastic/Nylon

Others

By End User

Oil & gas

Chemical

Mining

Manufacturing & processing

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, Spain, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players AMPHENOL INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTS GROUP, BARTEC FEAM, CMP PRODUCTS LIMITED, CORTEM GROUP, EATON CORPORATION PLC. (COPPER CROUSE-HINDS, LLC.), EL SEWEDY ELECTRIC COMPANY SAE, Emerson Electric Co., HUMMEL AG, JACOB GMBH, WEIDMÜLLER, HUBBELL Group

Follow Us on | Facebook | LinkedIn | YouTube |