DHHR to Host In-Person Hiring Event for Positions in Barbour, Preston and Taylor Counties

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host an in-person hiring event in Barbour, Preston and Taylor counties for positions within the Bureau for Social Services. The event will take place from 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m, on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 235 Barrett Street, Grafton, WV 26354.

Hiring incentives of $1,500 will be offered to successful candidates with a commitment of a year of employment.

The event will interview for the following positions:

Child Protective Services Workers perform social case work involving abuse, neglect and exploitation of children. Child Protective Services Worker Trainees work alongside Child Protective Services Workers for approximately one year observing practices of social casework.

The Social Service Worker 3 works with youth services in foster care, emergency shelter care, and other assigned social service areas.

Interested applicants may register for an interview time by emailing DHHRJobs@wv.gov or calling 304-590-7966.

Those interested in career opportunities at DHHR are encouraged to visit DHHR’s website for a full list of open positions throughout the state.​