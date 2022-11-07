Do rich countries have a “moral responsibility” to pay for the cost of climate change?

The catastrophe provides a starkly real example of the concept of “loss and damage” – where climate impacts can no longer be avoided by simply reducing carbon emissions, and extend beyond the limits of adaptation measures.

Pakistan’s Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman told CNA that the World Bank has estimated damages of about US$40 billion from the floods.

“We believe the loss and damage to cost a lot more as this was an unprecedented flood event, bigger than 2010 and not experienced before in Pakistan’s history,” said Ms Rehman, referring to the country’s last flooding calamity.

The destructive events in Pakistan have also spurred calls for compensation from those most responsible for emissions – namely, developed countries.

Having them finance loss and damage is shaping up to be a key ask of developing countries at the United Nations climate summit COP27, which convenes in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt from Sunday (Nov 6).

A decision on loss and damage will be a “dealmaker or dealbreaker” for COP27, said Sandeep Chamling Rai, senior adviser at the World Wildlife Fund.

“It’s a result of the moral obligation of the developed country whose economy has been built from the burning of fossil fuels,” he added.

“So it is their moral responsibility to address the climate crisis that they have created in the first place.”

“WE HAVE BEEN SET BACK 10 YEARS”

Pakistan’s breadbasket is in its central and southern regions, where the hardest-hit provinces of Sindh and Balochistan are. Across the country, more than 3.8 million ha of crops have been affected by the floods.

It only takes one missed harvest to risk trapping a farmer in a debt cycle. After water inundated Haider Ali’s cotton fields, he could not repay the 53,000 Pakistani rupees he had borrowed to sow his crop.

Such loans were traditionally taken out before each sowing season, and repaid with proceeds from the harvest. With an annual interest rate of 18%, Mr Ali, 50, said his remaining options were to lease his land to another farmer, sell his livestock or do labour on another farm.

Mr Ali’s neighbours in Majno Rind village described how their incomes have been slashed across a range of occupations, from rag-and-bone men to taxi drivers. Villagers usually worked as cotton-pickers in October, but there was no such employment after crops were killed.

Unusually high temperatures in Pakistan from early May had already caused crops to be planted outside their optimum timings, at higher cost and lower yield, said Dr Athar Hussain, head of the Centre for Climate Research and Development at Pakistan’s COMSATS University Islamabad.

“The untimely heavy rains resulted in destruction of crops that barely survived, thus causing further economic stress on Pakistan,” he said.

With resources meant for development in other areas being diverted to flood victims, an economic slowdown at the national level would be the most dangerous long-term impact of the disaster, Dr Hussain warned.

Loss and damage covers loss of not just life, property or income, but also mobility, cultural heritage and biodiversity among others, pointing to the interconnected ways in which the climate influences every aspect of life.

The UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) has said that near-term actions to limit global warming to the 1.5 degrees Celsius threshold laid out in the Paris Agreement would substantially reduce projected loss and damage.

But they cannot eliminate all of it. Instead, with more warming, more human and natural systems will reach their adaptation limits. And these climate impacts are “strongly concentrated” among the poorest vulnerable populations, said the panel.

This is because inequity and poverty lead to “soft” adaptation limits – the kind that could be overcome with more money or better technology.

Ms Rehman, the Pakistani minister, said her government expects about 15.4 million people to be pushed into “hardscrabble poverty”.

Pakistan’s government has repurposed parts of its budget, including climate adaptation and resilience funds, to compensate households affected by the floods, with more than US$301 million disbursed in immediate cash relief to more than 2.6 million people.

An area of up to 46,000 sq km – larger than Switzerland – remains inundated in southern Pakistan, said Ms Rehman.

“We have been set back 10 years. Everything from infrastructure, schools, hospitals (to) people’s very lives need rebuilding,” she said.

More than 13,000 km of roads and 400 bridges were destroyed across the country. Combined with damage to more than 1,400 health facilities, healthcare has been rendered “completely inaccessible” in Sindh and Balochistan, said Ms Rehman. This could not have come at a worse time, with stagnant water from the floods driving an increase in water- and vector-borne illnesses like cholera, malaria and dengue. Gynaecologist Dr Maira Yaqoob told CNA how the floods led to her delivering about 20 babies a day – up from seven to eight previously – at Tando Allahyar Civil Hospital, after other medical facilities were destroyed. In October, the 27-year-old also served at a medical camp that moved around to reach pregnant women and new mothers who had lost access to healthcare in the floods. Her patients complained of weakness, and suffered fevers and diarrhoea. She looked at sores on a mother’s hands and a red, inflamed bump on her three-month-old baby’s abdomen – skin infections from the filthy floodwaters. The child lay lethargically on his mother’s lap. He was malnourished, said Dr Yaqoob, who then referred him to the hospital where he could be fed.