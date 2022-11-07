Submit Release
Sustainable Water and Energy Solutions supporting climate change and biodiversity objectives through innovation and clean technologies

The Global Sustainable Water and Energy Solutions Network, founded by UN DESA and Itaipu Binacional in 2018, aims towards a world where there is an equitable and sustainable use and management of water and energy resources for all, in support of human prosperity, ecosystem integrity and climate change objectives, under the umbrella of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

The 2022 UN Conference on Climate Change (COP 27) offers a unique platform to discuss innovative and integrated technological systems for sustainable water and energy solutions supporting climate change and biodiversity objectives.

The main objectives of this event are:

  • To exchange and disseminate knowledge and experiences related to innovative technological systems designed to ensure efficient and effective use of water and energy resources.
  • To discuss the potential benefits and impacts of these innovative systems on climate change and biodiversity.

