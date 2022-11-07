Secured Signing to Partner With Clear Skies Title Agency

Clear Skies Title Agency discusses its business decision to partner with Secured Signing for Remote Online Notary (RON) and Digital Signature services.

/EIN News/ -- MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The New Jersey Law on Notarial Acts (Act), NJ Assembly Bill No. 4250 was signed into law by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy on July 22, 2021, - permanently authorizing New Jersey Notaries to conduct remote online notarizations (RON) of electronic and tangible documents. Clear Skies Title Agency has decided to implement the Secured Signing platform and take advantage of the multi-layered platform to provide security, flexibility and convenience to their business and real estate client needs.

"Innovation is a Clear Skies Title Agency core value. So, when remote online notary was approved in New Jersey, working with Secured Signing was an easy decision." — Victor Liu, Clear Skies Partner

Clear Skies Title Agency is a Real Estate Title Agency that supports Homebuyers, Investors, Mortgage Brokers, Realtors and Attorneys. Working with Secured Signing was an important decision to ensure the highest level of security as well as a streamlined user experience to secure digitally notarized signatures.

"Continually finding ways to make our clients' lives easier is a top priority for us. On that same token, our clients have clients that need convenience and flexibility. As their NJ or PA title and settlement agency, we know that Secured Signing IS that convenience." — Victor Ng, Clear Skies Partner

The Secured Signing, SaaS platform utilizes tamper-proof Digital Signatures providing a scalable solution with an extensive list of features to meet the legally binding, digital signature needs of any business. The platform is suitable for businesses of any size, across a broad range of industries including financial services, recruitment agencies, legal firms, insurance, real estate and more.

"Being able to validate signatures within a secured document, gives Secured Signing the ability to provide peace of mind to our clients. Our platform is a comprehensive, cloud-based enterprise solution designed to help expedite business." — Roger Castile, Secured Signing SVP National Sales

About Secured Signing

Secured Signing provides a trusted, tamper-proof Digital Signatures platform to the eSignature market with their legally binding document management solution that enables simple and secure eSigning, streamlined document workflows, and remote online notarization in a single cloud-based platform.

Secured Signing's Digital Signature, Video Signing, and RON platform enables its users to use any device to capture their graphical signature, fill-in, sign, seal and verify documents anywhere, anytime.

To learn more about Secured Signing visit https://www.securedsigning.com.

Contact Information:

Chris Tapia

PR Communications

info@tpdmarketing.com

888-859-8824



Related Files

How to Select a RON Platform with Secured Signing (1).pptx

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment