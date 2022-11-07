Precision Medicine Market Size is Projected to Reach $175.6 Billion by 2030, Registering a CAGR of 11.5%; Strategic Market Research

The Market for Precision Medicine was valued at $65.22 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $ 175.6 Billion by 2030, mounting at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period of 2021 – 2030. Developments in Cancer Biologics and therapeutic solutions to drive the industry growth, states Strategic Market Research.

/EIN News/ -- New York, USA, Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Precision Medicine Market value in 2021 was worth USD 65.22 billion, and by 2030 it will be worth USD 175.6 billion with an 11.5% CAGR. Precision is a field of medicine focusing on the individual variability of genes, environment, and lifestyle to diagnose and prevent diseases. It helps with disease detection, disease susceptibility prediction, strategy customization, progression improvement, and drug prescription that is effective. Additionally, it helps with decision-making related to healthcare, raises the standard of care, and reduces ineffective trial-and-error methods.



.



Make a Direct Purchase of the latest Precision Medicine Market Report published in the month of Nov-2022. Click the below link to initiate the purchase:

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/buy-now/precision-medicine-market









Precision Medicine Market Insights:

On the basis of technology, drug discovery segment held a dominant position with a revenue share of nearly 2.15%.

Oncology segment was the biggest market contributor, with a revenue share of nearly 40% in 2020 on the basis of application.

In terms of end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment led the market with a share of about 33% in 2020.

Geographically, in 2021 North America held a significant position with a market share of nearly 40%





Factors accelerating the Precision Medicine Market growth :

The growing profile of precision medicine and the increased use of A.I. in healthcare are influencing market expansion.

The market has changed significantly over the past ten years. The industry has witnessed an increase in businesses and public and private research institutes. Scientists' continual and uncompromising efforts to analyze the human genome and find genomic biomarkers have been successful. In addition, government programs have also significantly contributed to the growth of the market.





Biotechnology has advanced tremendously in the last decade. Computers have become faster and smaller in size, while datasets are becoming more diverse and larger in volume. These advancements are fuelling the engine of artificial intelligence in medical science, creating tremendous opportunities in precision medicine. A.I. advancements are changing the medical industry by supporting medical practitioners in recording clinical data and monitoring it regularly with greater accuracy and fewer errors.





Precision Medicine Market: A thorough Segmentation Analysis

The precision medicine market segmentation is done on the basis of technology, end-user, application, sequencing technology, product, route of administration, drugs, and region.

By Technology

Drug Discovery

Bioinformatics

Big Data Analytics

Gene Sequencing

Companion Diagnostics

Other Technologies

By Application

CNS

Respiratory

Immunology

Oncology

Other Applications





By End-User

Research Centers and Academic Institutes

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Healthcare Providers

Other End Users

By Sequencing Technology

Chain Termination Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Sequencing by Ligation

Pyrosequencing

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Single Molecule Real Time Sequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis





By Product

Instruments

Services

Consumables





By Route of Administration

Injectable

Oral

By Drugs

Mepolizumab

Osimertinib

Aripiprazole Lauroxil

Alectinib

Others





By Region

North America

Mexico

Canada

United States

Rest of North America

Europe

United Kingdom

France

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

India

China

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA

Argentina

Brazil

Saudi Arabia

Uruguay

UAE

Rest of LAMEA





To get a first-hand overview of the report, Request a Sample at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/request-sample/precision-medicine-market





On the basis of technology, drug discovery segment held a dominant position with a revenue share of nearly 2.15%. The segment is growing due to factors like a rise in initiatives for research and development from private and public organizations to build novel drugs, developments in pharmacogenomics, and a rising demand for the creation of precision medicine.

Oncology segment was the biggest market contributor, with a revenue share of nearly 40% in 2020 on the basis of application. Based on the size of the cancerous tumor cell, precision medicine aids in the treatment of various cancers through chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, and immunotherapy. With the help of precision medicine, alternative therapies can be chosen by knowing an individual's tumor's genetic changes. Mepolizumab is a treatment for breast and lung cancer that works well, contributing to the market's expansion.

In terms of end-user, the biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies segment led the market with a share of about 33% in 2020. The segment's overall growth is fuelled by factors like the use of cutting-edge technologies and the emergence of significant market participants involved in numerous investment initiatives.

Geographically, in 2020 North America held a significant position with a market share of nearly 40%. The rising incidence of cancer and the emergence of major market players in the area are the main drivers of market expansion in the region. Furthermore, government initiatives and rapidly increasing investment in the creation of cutting-edge treatments for efficient disease management are boosting the demand for precision medicine in the region.





Precision Medicine Market Report Coverage

Report Attribute Details Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 The market size value in 2021 USD 65.22 Billion The revenue forecast in 2030 USD 174.6 Billion Growth rate 11.5 percent The base year for estimation 2020 Historical data 2017 - 2020 Unit USD Billion, CAGR (2021 - 2030) Segmentation Technology, Application, End User, Sequencing Technology, Product, Route of Administration, Drugs, Region. By Technology Bioinformatics, Big Data Analytics, Drug Discovery, Gene Sequencing, Companion Diagnostics By Application Respiratory, Oncology, Immunology, CNS By End-User Healthcare Providers, Research Centers and Academic Institutes, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies By Region North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and LAMEA Country Scope U.S., Canada, France, Germany, U.K., China, Japan, India, South Korea, Mexico, Brazil, U.A.E. etc. Company Usability Profiles Syapse, Inc., Foundation Medicine, 2bPrecise LLC, SOPHiA GENETICS SA, Fabric Genomics PierianDx, Inc., Human Longevity, Koninklijke Philips N.V. N-of-One, Translational Software, Inc., Sunquest Information Systems Inc., Gene42, Inc., LifeOmic Health, Tempus Labs, Inc., Flatiron Health, Inc., LLC, NantHealth, Inc., IBM Watson Group, etc, Abbott, AB-Biotics SA, GE Healthcare, LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS, Biocrates Life Sciences, ABBOTT LABORATORIES, Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK), Genelex, Johnson & Johnson, HealthCore, Inc., Dako A/S, Koninklijke Philips N.V.





Before initiating a purchase, make a Pre-order enquiry and get a detailed overview of the content of the report.

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/pre-order-enquiry/precision-medicine-market





Key players in Precision Medicine Market:

Translational Software, Inc.

N-of-One, Inc.

Human Longevity, Inc.

Gene42, Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

HealthCore, Inc.

Dako A/S

LifeOmic Health

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Fabric Genomics

SOPHiA GENETICS SA

PierianDx, Inc.

Syapse, Inc.

2bPrecise LLC

LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS

Biocrates Life Sciences

Flatiron Health, Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Abbott

AB-Biotics SA

Glaxosmithkline Plc (GSK)

Sunquest Information

LLC

NantHealth, Inc.

Tempus Labs, Inc.

IBM Watson Group

G.E. Healthcare

ABBOTT LABORATORIES

Genelex





To read the summary of the report, visit the website at

https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/market-report/precision-medicine-market

Recent Development

G.E. Healthcare launched the new Omni Legendi at the European Association of Nuclear Medicine Annual Meeting, the first system on its brand-new, all-digital PET/CT platform.





To enhance healthcare workflows all over the world, SOPHiA GENETICS and Microsoft have entered a multi-year inclusive strategic partnership. This investment will establish the foundation for multimodal data curation, advancement, and deployment in the next era of healthcare. The SOPHiA DDM Platform powered by Microsoft Azure will improve patient care by delivering cutting-edge results for precision medicine.





OraSure Technologies, Inc., a leader in point-of-care, at-home, and sample collection technologies announced that its ORAcollect Dx saliva collection device has been approved for OTC (direct-to-consumer) use by the U.S. FDA.





Related Reports

Hormone Replacement Therapy Market

The hormone Replacement Therapy market report prepared by SMR gives a detailed analysis of various factors such as drivers, challenges, opportunities, etc. The hormone Replacement Therapy market worth in 2021 was USD 24.97 billion and will be worth USD 49.25 billion by 2030, representing a 7.83% CAGR. The rise in the incidence of menopausal diseases, increased awareness about post menopausal problems, etc., are the factors stimulating the market's growth. Significant companies working in the market are Pfizer Inc., Merck KGaA, Bayer AG., Abbott Laboratories, etc.

Surgical Sutures Market

SMR's Surgical Sutures Market Report gives insights into its restraining factors, driving factors, etc. The Surgical Sutures Market in 2021 was USD 4.04 million, and by 2030 it will reach USD 6.97 billion by 2030 at a 6.23% CAGR. The growing geriatric population, technological advancements, and rising disposable incomes are stimulating market growth. Prominent companies in this market are Mellon Medical B.V., Sutures India, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic Plc., Boston Scientific Corporation, etc.

Intravascular Temperature Management Market

SMR report on the Intravascular Temperature Management Market gives an overview of its restraints, challenges, augmenting factors, etc. The Intravascular Temperature Management Market value in 2021 was USD 279.23 million in 2021 and will be worth USD 21.85 billion with a 4.14% CAGR. Factors like growth in cardiovascular diseases, surgical processes, and growing awareness about the usage of intravascular temperature devices are accelerating the growth of the market. Players in this market are 3M Company, B.D. Company, Stryker Corporation, Smiths Group Plc, Belmont Instruments, etc.

Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market

The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market Report offers a detailed analysis of its growth opportunities, challenges, etc. The Minimally Invasive Surgical Instruments Market in 2021 was USD 22.38 billion and will be worth USD 43.76 billion by 2030 with a 7.21% CAGR. Increased incidence of the total number of surgeries influences the market expansion. Industry players in the market are HOYA Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Smith & Nephew plc, Surgical Holdings, Wexler Surgical, etc.

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market

SMR's Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market report provides an overview of its restraints, opportunities, growth factors, etc. The Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market value in 2021 was USD 2.37 Billion and will be USD 3.92 Billion by 2030 at a 5.7% CAGR. The introduction of advanced NPTW devices, the rising number of chronic wounds, and the success rate of NPTW are fueling the market expansion. Market players are Medela AG, ConvaTec Inc., Talley Group Ltd., Smith & Nephew, 3M Acelity L.P. Inc., etc.

About Us:

Strategic Market Research facilitates the organizations globally in taking pivotal business decisions by furnishing the Syndicated and Customized Research Reports, which are highly precise in terms of market numbers. We believe that every firm, whether it is a startup which is in the Introduction stage of the Product Life cycle or an established one which is at the growth stage, requires market research services in order to streamline its key business blueprint. It may be related to Product Launch, Go to Market strategies, Competitive Analysis or new geographical penetration and expansion.

Contact Us:

Strategic Market Research LLP.

Sunil Kumar

India: +91-8260836500

Email: info@strategicmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blog

Blog: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/blogs/metaverse-statistics

Press Release: https://www.strategicmarketresearch.com/press-releases

Connect Us:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/strategic-market-research/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/smrstrategic

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/StrategicMarketResearch

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/strategicmarketresearchsmr/