Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 290,524 in the last 365 days.

Food Lion Offers Discount on Groceries for Veterans Day

Active-duty military and veterans receive 10% off most in-store purchases

/EIN News/ -- SALISBURY, N.C., Nov. 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer, will offer a 10% discount on Friday, Nov. 11, to all active-duty military and veterans to show appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

“During this annual federal holiday, we extend this savings to our active-duty military and veterans as a way to help them save money while honoring their brave service,” said Meg Ham, President, Food Lion. “Our military veterans represent the towns and cities we serve, and Food Lion is committed to caring for and honoring our hometown heroes.”

To receive the discount at its more than 1,100 stores across its 10-state footprint, active-duty military, veterans and their families should present their MVP card and military identification at the time of checkout. Customers will then receive 10% off their entire grocery bill. This offer is only valid in-store and unavailable through Food Lion To Go pick up or home delivery. The discount does not apply to the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery, pharmacy, postage stamps or services.

As a longstanding supporter of its active-duty military and veteran associates and customers, Food Lion provides several support services to military associates and families. Food Lion has a Veterans & Military Business Resource Group, which is comprised of associates across its organization. The group has partnered with organizations like Purple Heart Homes and Wreaths Across America to support veterans.

In 2019, Food Lion Feeds announced a partnership with Operation Homefront, a national nonprofit that serves America’s military families by providing them with critical financial assistance, including meals and grocery assistance, transitional and permanent housing and recurring family support programs throughout the year. Over three years, Food Lion Feeds has donated $360,000. Food Lion Feeds was founded in 2014 by Food Lion to address food insecurity in the towns and cities it serves.

About Food Lion
Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its ‘Count on me’ culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 21 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 970 million meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com.

CONTACTS:     Food Lion Media Relations
704-245-3317
publicrelationsteam@foodlion.com
     

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4b955596-3747-4a09-ab8d-d09c48cc8c0b


Primary Logo

Veteran's Day discount

Food Lion, an omnichannel retailer, will offer a 10% discount on Friday, Nov. 11, to all active-duty military and veterans to show appreciation for neighbors who are serving or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

You just read:

Food Lion Offers Discount on Groceries for Veterans Day

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.