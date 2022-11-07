Global Heparin Market is expected to grow at a decent rate of 5% by 2026 – Growing Application of Heparin in Orthopedic and Heart Surgeries

Medi-Tech Insights: Growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as venous thromboembolism, pulmonary embolism, renal diseases, and cardiovascular disorders, high demand for anticoagulants, rising application of heparin in various surgeries such as orthopedic and heart surgeries, and the growing availability of synthetic and semi-synthetic heparin mimetics that help in cancer, coagulation, and inflammatory diseases treatment are driving the global heparin market.

Heparin is an injectable anticoagulant prescription medicine used to treat and prevent the symptoms of blood clots caused by medical conditions or medical procedures. It is also used to create an anti-clotting surface inside various medical devices such as renal dialysis machines and test tubes.

Increasing Usage of Heparin in Various Applications Drives the Growth of Heparin Market

Anticoagulants work by decreasing the clotting ability of the blood. It helps to prevent the formation of clots as well as stop the further expansion of any existing clots. Therefore, it can be used in various applications such as:

Prevent or treat certain blood vessel, heart, and lung conditions.

Prevent blood clotting during open-heart surgery, bypass surgery, kidney dialysis, and blood transfusions.

Prevention of deep vein thrombosis.

Prevention of a blood clot following percutaneous coronary intervention.

Growing Adoption of Low Molecular Weight Unfractionated Heparin Over Heparin to Prevent Deep Vein Thrombosis or Pulmonary Embolism Fuels the Demand

Low-molecular-weight heparins have several advantages over UFH that have led to their increasing use for several thromboembolic indications such as deep vein thrombosis (DVT) and pulmonary embolism (PE) as well as atrial fibrillation (AF). LMWH provides better bioavailability & longer half-life, simplified dosing, predictable anticoagulant response, lower risk of heparin-induced thrombocytopenia (HIT), and lower risk of osteoporosis over heparin.

The Potential Role of Heparin in Covid-19 Patients Boosts the Worldwide Heparin Market

Many patients with COVID-19 develop a clinically significant coagulopathy. COVID-19 infections can lead to an increased risk of blood clots. These blood clots can lead to individuals being admitted to hospital, or, unfortunately in severe cases, death. Also, patients with COVID-19 are at high risk for developing clinically significant large-vessel thrombosis. Therefore, early use of anticoagulation may reduce the risk of coagulopathy, microthrombus formation, and organ damage.

Upcoming Market Challenges: Global Heparin Market

The side effects associated with the use of heparin drugs and the presence of another anticoagulant in the market are the major factors restraining the growth of the market.

North America Holds the Largest Market Share but APAC is Set to Witness Strongest Growth in Heparin Market

North America holds the largest market share of the heparin market followed by Europe and the Asia Pacific. This can be mainly attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases, the presence of advanced and robust healthcare infrastructure, growing demand for heparin in various surgeries, and rising incidences of cardiovascular disorders in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period as it is the largest supplier base of crude heparin, the rising incidence of venous thromboembolism and cardiovascular diseases, an increasing number of surgical procedures, and a rise in the geriatric population in this region.

Competitive Landscape Analysis: Heparin Market

The global heparin market is marked by the presence of established market players such as Baxter International Inc., B. Braun Holding GmbH & Co. KG, Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd., and Fresenius SE & Co KGaA among others.

Companies are Adopting both Organic & Inorganic Growth Strategies to Increase their Market Share in the Heparin Market

All leading players operating in the global heparin market are adopting organic and inorganic growth strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions, and expansions to garner a higher market share. For instance,

In February 2022, Techdow USA Inc. announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the United States market.

announced the launch of its Heparin Sodium Injection, USP in the United States market. In January 2022, Ohio-based biotechnology company Optimvia Pharmaceuticals announced the development of a synthetic method for creating large quantities of heparin, which is used to make a common blood thinner at a reasonable price.

