Embedded Subscriber Identity Module Market to Reach $6.88 Bn, Globally, at 30.7% CAGR, by 2025,

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Extensive adoption of IoT, cloud computing, and connected devices; favorable government regulations boosting machine-to-machine communications; technological advancements among the various industry sectors drive the growth of the embedded subscriber identity module market

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market by Application (Connected Cars, Smartphone & Tablets, Wearable Devices, and Others), and Industry Vertical (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Manufacturing, Telecommunication, Transportation & Logistics and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2025. The report offers in-depth analyses of the global embedded subscriber identity module market by closely monitoring the market trends, drivers & opportunities, top investment pockets, key growth strategies, and competitive landscape. According to the report, the global embedded subscriber identity module market was pegged at $1.05 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $6.88 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 30.7% from 2018 to 2025.

Automotive segment would remain dominant, Others to exhibit the fastest growth

In 2017, the automotive segment contributed 28% of the total market revenue. An e-SIM provides a better approach in a connected car than a conventional removable plastic SIM. It is smaller, more robust, and can be remotely programmable. E-SIM is already used in advanced vehicles in developed countries. However, the others segment, which includes industries such as healthcare and retail, is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 33.3% from 2018 to 2025. The demand for e-SIM in healthcare is driven by the increased utilization of medical devices embedded with SIM-Com and excellent M2M wireless modules, which help in precaution, diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring. The report also discusses industries such as consumer electronics, manufacturing, telecommunication, transportation, and logistics.

Segmentation

The Global E-sim Market is segmented based on application, industry vertical, and region. Machine-to-machine, wearable devices, smartphone & tablets, and others are studied under the application segment. Based on industry vertical, the market is segmented into automotive, consumer electronics, and retail. Based on region, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Players active in the industry

The key market players analyzed in the report include Deutsche Telekom AG, Gemalto NV, Infineon Technologies AG, NXP Semiconductors N.V., Sierra Wireless, STMicroelectronics, Vodafone, Giesecke & Devrient, Idemia, and NTT DOCOMO. These key players have adopted strategies, such as product portfolio expansion, mergers & acquisitions, agreements, geographical expansion, and collaborations to expand their market presence.

Key Benefits for Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market :

This study comprises an analytical depiction of the global e-SIM market with current trends and future estimations to depict the imminent investment pockets.

The overall market potential is determined to understand the lucrative trends to gain a stronger foothold in the global e-SIM industry.

The report includes information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities with a detailed impact analysis.

The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2017 to 2025 to highlight the financial competency of the global e-SIM market.

Porters five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers in this global market.

Embedded Subscriber Identity Module (e-SIM) Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Application

Connected Car

Smartphone & Tablet

Wearable Device

Others

By Industry Vertical

Automotive

Consumer Electronics

Manufacturing

Telecommunication

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

